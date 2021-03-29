CARY, N.C., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, the premier provider of technical training for the IT industry, is excited to announce Scott Cederbaum is joining the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Scott brings more than a decade of senior-level, data-driven leadership to the role. As CMO, Scott will focus on corporate marketing strategy, increasing awareness around the INE brand and its innovative training offerings, as well as driving accelerated student growth beyond INE's already impressive growth rates. "Scott has a proven track record of harnessing the strategic power of data to drive a profitable revenue stream." says INE's CEO, Richard McLain. "We are thrilled to have a leader of his caliber driving our marketing team."
Scott has served in various leadership roles throughout his career, most recently as Vice President of Digital Transformation at Iovate Health Sciences International, a leading CPG firm located in Toronto Ontario, focused on nutritional supplements. At Iovate, he architected their innovative consumer engagement stack, providing real time, personalized communication based on data science-enhanced behavioral models. He was also accountable for acquisition marketing, insights and data science.
"INE's leadership in making superior training for critical digital careers accessible to millions of people across the world is inspirational," Scott says. "For too long, training in these digital skill sets remained inaccessible for large swaths of consumers and corporations alike due to high price and barriers to access. I'm excited to accelerate INE's breaking of these traditional barriers, and bring our unlimited training packages to an ever expanding group of digital and IT professionals."
Prior to joining Iovate, Scott served as SVP, Marketing Strategy at Noodle Partners and VP, Marketing and Strategic Analysis at 2U Inc. Scott earned his Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his Master of Arts (M.A.) with a focus in applied statistics from The University of California at San Diego. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from The University of Michigan.
Scott is an enthusiastic sports fan and is especially passionate about his alma mater, The University of Michigan Wolverines. He is an avid motorcyclist, a self-described political junkie, and a proud husband and father. Scott is active on various social media platforms. You can find him most frequently on Twitter (@bronxbaumer), Instagram (@scottcederbaum) and LinkedIn.
For more information, contact INE's Press team at Press@INE.com.
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.
Media Contact
Press Team, INE, +1 9177150911, press@ine.com
SOURCE INE