CARY, N.C., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, a global leader in technical training, today announced it has been awarded numerous Summer 2021 Leader Awards by SourceForge, the world's largest product review and comparison website, G2, the world's largest tech marketplace, and Cyber Security Review Magazine, an editorial publication dedicated to highlighting top companies as recommended by subscribers. Each award recognizes companies and products with outstanding user reviews that put them in the top percentage of highly reviewed products.
SourceForge is honoring INE with its prestigious Summer 2021 Leader Award. In winning this award, INE received enough high-rated user reviews to place in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, demonstrating the upmost quality that INE delivers to customers.
G2 is honoring INE with its prestigious Summer 2021 Enterprise Leader Award in both Technical Skills Development and Online Course Providers. In achieving these awards, INE has proven to be highly rated by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores within the platform. In addition, INE has earned the Summer 2021 Small Business High Performer in the categories of Online Course Providers and Technical Skills Development.
Cyber Security Review is honoring INE as a 2021 Top 10 Security Awareness Training Service Company. The annual listing recognizes the top 10 companies at the forefront of providing security awareness training services and transforming businesses.
"At INE, we are honored to accept the recognition from SourceForge, G2, and Cyber Security Review" says INE CEO Richard McLain. "We work each day to put our students and clients first and deliver the best training in the world. Nothing thrills me more than hearing directly from our students about how our training has changed their lives."
"INE has led the way this Summer in the Virtual IT Labs and Technical Skills Development categories, and INE's huge amount of positive user reviews are a testament to best-in-class solution they provide to their users, said SourceForge President Logan Abbott. "Congratulations on the award and keep up the good work."
About INE
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
About G2
More than 3 million people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, G2 has published over 1 million reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.
About Cyber Security Review Magazine
Cyber Security Review contributors are senior-level managers and professionals responsible for cybersecurity in large to medium organizations. We aim to bring buyers' perspective, needs and challenges they face in keeping their workplace secure. Our goal is to provide a vendor-neutral platform where enterprise cybersecurity experts can learn from challenges facing their peers and approaches being taken by different organizations to keep their organizations secure from cyber threats.
Media Contact
Press Team, INE, +1 9177150911, press@ine.com
SOURCE INE