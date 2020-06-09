SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight, Inc., a global leader in construction project management software, today announced an update to its project cost management solution that significantly improves the quote workflow for contractors while boosting their confidence to choose the right quotes.
By providing the ability to view and edit all quotes directly in the user interface, the update allows users to quickly arrive at the best selections available while having the knowledge of how any quote group will impact the estimate.
The new features will make it easier for customers to manage subcontractor and supplier quotes during the closing hours of a bid. By improving the user's efficiency in entering quotes and aligning scopes, the InEight solution ensures the selected quote minimizes risk while providing best value during bid closeout.
"InEight continues to support contractors who rely heavily on quoted prices, to help ensure that their estimates are accurate, and to minimize and mitigate the risk associated with receiving multiple pricing options at the last minute," said Rick Deans, executive vice president of industry engagement, InEight. "These new enhancements allow contractors to more easily refine their quote numbers right up to the last moments before bids are actually closed out. This means that as their quote prices are changing, they will now have better tools to manage and overcome the typical chaos such users tend to experience during and just before bid closeout."
Some of the new updates address unique needs of vertical building contractors, including a more efficient process for actioning last-minute changes to prices received from subcontractors or vendors, as well as heightened visibility of the coverage of the estimates for quoted work.
Features such as duplicating a quote to create new quotes, packaging an entire quote and editing quote values in "Quote Compare and Award" allow users to quickly make last-minute changes to the estimate which will be reflected in real time. In addition, features have been added to provide better visibility and flexibility in aligning scopes.
"The real takeaway for vertical building contractors is that since they rely so heavily on quoted prices from subcontractors, the enhancements we've made to our quote module make it easier for them to see that they have coverage in their estimates for the quoted work," said Deans. "That way the contractor can much more easily make last-minute changes to prices as they receive them from their subcontractors and vendors."
About InEight
InEight delivers proven project certainty through advanced technology by helping owners, engineers and contractors visualize, estimate, control, connect and manage all aspects of their capital projects. Developed by construction professionals for construction professionals, InEight solutions deliver project confidence at every phase of the life cycle, helping minimize risk, control costs, increase efficiency and provide greater visibility for superior project outcomes. A subsidiary of Kiewit, InEight is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., and is ISO 27001-certified. For more information, visit InEight.com.