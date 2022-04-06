INEO Files for Design Patent on INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is the newest piece of the INEO Welcoming System product line, providing enhanced theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. patent filing protects the unique form factor, design and materials used in INEO’s new product. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is currently installed at several retail locations across Canada and the US. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)