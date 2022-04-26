Industrial Scientific's iNet Exchange gas detection as-a-service program named outstanding industrial hygiene tool by expert panel.
PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global trailblazer in full-service gas detection programs that automate safety workflows, has received a platinum award for iNet Exchange in the annual Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards, which honor outstanding achievements of health and safety manufacturers. iNet Exchange received the top award for emergency response and preparedness.
iNet Exchange is a subscription service that eliminates gas detector maintenance and repair by tracking device health and usage trends to automatically replace monitors when needed. With iNet Exchange, users are always prepared to face hazardous conditions or respond to emergencies with a fully-functional gas monitor. The award-winning service includes gas detectors, shipping, calibration gas, docking stations, training, and more in one predictable monthly fee.
"Our second annual Industrial Hygiene Awards attracted even more impressive and inventive products and solutions that aid professionals in the field of industrial hygiene," said OH&S Editor Sydny Shepard. "While we all get used to our 'new normal,' manufacturers and vendors in the industry are hard at work to ensure that employees are as healthy and safe at work as possible. It's exciting to see this industry continue to grow and innovate in new ways each year."
"iNet Exchange is a unique service we offer to our customers, and one that we're very proud of for its ability to significantly simplify gas detection programs and therefore help companies achieve safer, more efficient operations," said Pronitha Shankarananda, vice president of product management at Industrial Scientific. "We are thrilled that the expert judges for the OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards recognize the power of our predictive maintenance platform to help companies prepare their workers to stay safe in potentially hazardous environments."
Industrial Scientific Corporation is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has led the industry with a complete line of rugged and reliable gas detectors backed by real-time monitoring software, flexible connectivity options, managed maintenance services, and a trusted team of gas detection experts that ensure people around the world go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.
