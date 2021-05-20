PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service, is pleased to announce that the company's iNet Now Live Monitoring software and Radius BZ1 Area Monitor have won platinum awards in the Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards, which honor outstanding achievements of health and safety manufacturers. iNet Now received the top award for hazard communication and Radius BZ1 received the top award for gas and vapor detection.
iNet Now Live Monitoring software supports fast and reliable hazard communication through real-time text and email alerts for gas hazards, panic, and man-down situations. A live map shows safety teams which workers need help, why, and where they're located, giving users the power to see and respond to incidents as they happen. iNet Now also offers powerful tools to create and manage custom work zones for increased visibility into site hazards and staff productivity.
The Radius BZ1 Area Monitor delivers reliable gas detection for up to seven hazards simultaneously with connectivity options for real-time remote monitoring. With the Radius BZ1, teams can safely respond to gas hazards from a distance thanks to alarms that cut through high-noise environments, the largest display on the market, monitor-to-monitor alarm sharing, and live monitoring through iNet Now.
"The safety industry continues to see more innovative and robust products and services added to the market each year," said OH&S Editor Sydny Shepard. "This contest is just one of the many ways we have highlighted outstanding industrial hygiene products. It is our hope in these continuously trying times that the Industrial Hygiene Awards will bring more information, awareness and safety to employers and employees."
"Connected gas monitors and live monitoring tools like the Radius BZ1 and iNet Now are significant innovations for the safety industry that benefit workers and management alike," says Tom Henson, vice president of product management and marketing at Industrial Scientific. "We are thrilled that these expert judges recognize the power of connected safety to help companies address hazards, improve emergency response time, and gain insight through analytics to keep workers safer."
About Industrial Scientific Corporation
Industrial Scientific Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), is a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions that keep workers safe in life-threatening environments. From the International Space Station to mines deep inside the earth, men and women around the world bet their lives on the great work our people do. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we have more than 1,300 global employees across 21 countries dedicating their careers to eliminating death on the job by 2050. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Intelex Technologies, the global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software. Intelex's industry-leading SAAS platform is used by millions of people around the world to deliver safer, cleaner and more productive operations. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.
