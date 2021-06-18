PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft is rated as "Strong" in TEC's novel Insight Report on BI & Analytics. TEC's unique approach to rating business intelligence vendors combines user ratings and detailed reviews of product features and capabilities.
Senior business software analysts at TEC collected and combined these two data stacks—software functionalities and software customer experience—with their years of expertise to arrive at a uniquely holistic and data-driven interpretation of the market. They then produced two complementary outputs, the TEC Insight Report and the TEC Insight Graph. Together, these publications arm decision makers with accurate data and incisive context to better inform their software selection decisions.
The TEC Insight Graph depicts all the major solutions in a software category in relation to each other. They position each solution along two main axes—Functionality and User Experience—and within one of four dynamic states: Reliable, Competitive, Strong, or Dominant. The position of each solution in each state gives an at-a-glance view of the product's level of competitiveness along the continuum of software functionality and user experience.
A summary of the report and the TEC Insight Graph are available at no charge at https://www..technologyevaluation.com/research/tec-insight-reports, and the full report is available for purchase.
"The market for business intelligence solutions is cluttered," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "We are very pleased to receive such a high rating that combines our happy customers' feedback and the expert understanding of the breadth and depth of our platform by TEC analysts."
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)
Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading advisors of software selection and transformation resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations plan, evaluate, select, and adopt the best enterprise software for their needs. TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection and adoption with its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts. Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, visit http://www.technologyevaluation.com.
