Led by impact investing firm LGT Lightstone, the $170 million first close of a Series C funding round expected to reach over $200 million proves growing appetite for Infarm's approach to farming in the wake of COVID-19, ecological uncertainty and supply chain fragility. The investment raise brings Infarm's funding total to more than $300 million to-date, following rapid pace of new partnerships signed with world's largest retailers in the past year including Albert Heijn (Netherlands), Aldi Süd (Germany), COOP/Irma (Denmark), Empire Company Ltd (Sobeys, Safeway, Thrifty Foods - Canada), Kaufland (Germany), Kinokuniya (Japan), Kroger (United States), Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom) and Selfridges (United Kingdom). With Infarm's cloud-connected farming facilities expected to jump from 500,000 sq ft by the end of 2020 to over 5,000,000 sq ft by 2025, this fresh capital infusion will power investment in infrastructure, research and development and hiring to drive global growth.