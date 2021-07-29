SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium™ (AVCC), a global collaboration of automotive and technology industry leaders focused on automated and assisted driving compute solutions, has further strengthened its membership by welcoming the automotive semiconductor supplier Infineon Technologies AG, car manufacturer Subaru Corporation, as well as global software solution provider KPIT Technologies. These new members will contribute greatly to the AVCC's work to develop autonomous vehicle (AV) ecosystem consensus and aligned requirements for automated and assisted driving compute systems worldwide.
This increase in membership comes at a great time as the work around cybersecurity heats up and software portability work is launched. The consortium recently released their first two technical reports, TR-001 "Conceptual Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems" and TR-002 "Functional Guide to Image Signal Processing: Includes Autonomous and Assisted Vehicle Driving Use Cases and Workloads."
Sam Geha, Executive Vice President, Memory Solutions, Infineon Technologies, said, "The future car is a smart car that's fully connected and drives autonomously, making automotive cybersecurity a 'must.' Infineon, with its industry-leading expertise in developing automotive components, joins AVCC to make future cars safe and secure. With our rich background in automotive controller and memory solutions, we are looking forward to help drive and align the industry on standards that make the autonomous, fully connected smart cars a reality."
Anup Sable, CTO of KPIT Technologies, said, "We are excited to join AVCC along with leaders from mobility to contribute to bringing best practices in the development of complex autonomous driving software. We will bring rich and practical experiences in developing autonomous driving production software. We are an early entrant and have been investing in ADAS and AD software competencies for over a decade. As a result, several OEMs and Tier 1s count us as a strategic partner in the development of autonomous vehicles of the future. AVCC gives us a great forum to bring insights and share experiences."
Eiji Shibata, General Manager of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development at Subaru Corporation, said, "We are very excited to be a part of the AVCC. The development of ADAS technology is both highly complicated and time-consuming. As the AVCC allows for Subaru and other manufacturers to share ideas and research in studying common technological challenges in the development of ADAS, becoming an AVCC member will give us opportunities to address and share obstacles and work together as a group to achieve the most efficient and effective solutions."
"The AVCC works closely with OEMs across the globe, as they provide us with unique insight and steer into what is important for the industry and ensure that our work remains at the cutting-edge," commented Armando Pereira, President of AVCC. "Infineon and Subaru will add to that collaboration and prioritization as we begin to strengthen our voice into global specifications. And, as AVCC specifications move beyond firmware to encompass software portability, KPIT's expertise will be invaluable."
