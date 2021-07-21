NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfiniGlobe, a trusted provider of legal technology and professional services for corporate law departments and law firms, has released a brand new integration connector that allows for Mitratech TeamConnect™, a leading enterprise legal management (ELM) software, to interface with NetDocuments™, a leading cloud-based document management system (DMS) and content services platform for government agencies, corporate legal teams, law firms and compliance departments.
"We're enthusiastic about the benefits of this connector for users of both TeamConnect and NetDocuments," says Mori Kabiri, President and CEO, InfiniGlobe. "Corporate law departments that use disconnected ELM and DMS face challenges with document access, matter sync, and security between systems, resulting in double data entry, extra downloads, uploads and data integrity issues. We saw the pain and the opportunity for improvement, took the initiative and built a solution to connect the two leading products".
This successful integration reflects InfiniGlobe's decades of industry experience in implementing best practices, upgrading, and integrating Mitratech TeamConnect as well as leveraging their ISV technology partnership with NetDocuments.
"This is an exciting example of Mitratech partners -- InfiniGlobe and NetDocuments -- solving the office of general counsel's need of doing more with less resources. We continue to invest in our partner program and platform abilities to unlock value for our clients," stated, Danish Butt, Director, Partner Programs, Mitratech.
With the InfiniGlobe integration connector, TeamConnect users will not have to leave their browser to create a workspace in NetDocuments and can move documents between the applications with the click of a button. Any changes made to the matter information in TeamConnect will sync automatically with NetDocuments in real time. The integration results in significant time and cost savings, eliminating the wait for the batch sync process and optimizing staff's daily tasks.
"Our deep technology partnerships with both Mitratech and InfiniGlobe provide a value-add to our mutual customers and deliver additional ways to increase productivity," stated Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partner Management, NetDocuments.
One of InfiniGlobe's first clients to take advantage of this new integration connector for TeamConnect is a Fortune 500 Bank who has seen significant improvement in their processes. "Very excited! This integration is a tremendous time saver, thank you all for all your work!" Said Operations Manager, Legal & Compliance. "That NetDocs button is magic! It saves me hours of manual work."
Enabling two systems to communicate makes business easier, more efficient, and more secure. A complete case study is available here.
The InfiniGlobe integration connector for TeamConnect and NetDocuments is compatible with all major versions of both products and is maintained and supported by the InfiniGlobe. If your department is currently using or planning to use NetDocuments and an ELM solution such as TeamConnect, please reach out to InfiniGlobe at info@infiniglobe.com to see a demonstration and explore the potential for integration with your enterprise software tools.
About Mitratech
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.
About NetDocuments
Founded in 1999, with more than 3,220+ enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry's most trusted cloud-based content services and productivity platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance, and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management, email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit https://www.netdocuments.com.
About InfiniGlobe
InfiniGlobe is a legal technology consulting and software company located in Newport Beach, California that designs, builds, implements, and integrates modern software solutions for the legal industry. InfiniGlobe provides professional services for corporate law departments, ranging from system implementation to upgrades, optimizations, and more. For more info visit https://InfiniGlobe.com or contact (833) LGL-TECH.
