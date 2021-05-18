COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, today announced it has been recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in the May 2021 The Forrester Wave™: Business Continuity Management (BCM) Software, Q2 2021 report. Infinite Blue ranked second highest in the current product offering and strategy categories for BC in the Cloud.
"We are very pleased to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the first Forrester Wave™ evaluation of business continuity management software," said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. "We appreciate that Forrester understood Infinite Blue to have, 'a lot of upside potential for enterprises looking for focused BCM software.' I'm proud of the efforts of the entire Infinite Blue Crew and am excited by how we continuously enhance our offering to help companies better plan for and manage their business continuity and disaster recovery response."
The May 2021 Forrester Wave™: Business Continuity Management Software, Q2 2021 included 11 of the most significant vendors of business continuity management software. Forrester evaluated them against 31 criteria grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.
Infinite Blue's flagship application, BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. Its product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. Built on Infinite Blue's low-code platform allows for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. BC in the Cloud is used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serving more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.
A full, complimentary version of The Forrester Wave™: Business Continuity Management Software, Q2 2021 report is available for download.
About Infinite Blue
Infinite Blue provides a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise applications for the business continuity and disaster recovery industry. Infinite Blue is trusted by independent software vendors and enterprises across the globe. Infinite Blue Platform is at the heart of countless business applications running in a wide variety of industries worldwide. The Company was started in 2013, has grown over 250% over the past three years and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies and Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500.
Applications built on Infinite Blue Platform can be hosted on-premises or in a public or private cloud. Infinite Blue customers use the platform to build custom applications quickly, and to extend existing applications, customizing them to meet their needs.
Infinite Blue also provides automated tools and services for building and maintaining effective business continuity and disaster recovery plans that streamline and simplify Continuity, Governance, and Risk Management programs. As an organization's needs grow, the solution evolves to increase resiliency, mitigate risk, and adhere to deadlines. No other solution provider offers rapid speed-to-market and robust scalability in an all-in-one solution.
Infinite Blue is headquartered in Collegeville, PA.
