MIAMI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly-announced Sustainable Tokens Consortium, founded by INFINITE by SUKU, DreamView, and The ARIA Network, is committed to turning the current NFT narrative on its head, providing eco-friendly NFTs that produce a fraction of the carbon emissions produced by current NFT platforms and create carbon negative transactions to help protect the planet. SUKU's blockchain-based tracking, tracing, and authentication system forms the foundation for the INFINITE NFT Marketplace powered by DreamView's innovative content to mint NFTs on behalf of brands, artists, musicians, and other creators. The ARIA Network leverages SUKU's platform to power the ARIA Exchange, which mints original, dynamic NFTs on behalf of creators, celebrities, athletes, leagues, brands, and more.
To make carbon negative NFTs a reality, SUKU has partnered with Carbon Analytics and carbon credits platform Moss.Earth. A brand or artist minting an NFT on the INFINITE by SUKU NFT Marketplace or ARIA Exchange can purchase carbon credits via Moss.Earth by using SUKU tokens, other cryptocurrencies, and fiat currencies. These are then leveraged towards supporting a climate-certified carbon emissions-reducing project, such as planting trees in the Amazon rainforest. These transactions can all be tracked and traced transparently on the Hedera Hashgraph public distributed ledger to ensure net-negative emissions of the NFT mint.
While NFTs are what enable artists, musicians, athletes, brands, and other creators to sell digital and physical works online, their traditional underlying mechanism, often the Ethereum blockchain, can require inordinate amounts of electricity and contribute significant amounts of CO2 to the atmosphere. As advantageous as NFTs are in enabling artists and other creators to establish an immutable identity for digital works that cannot be copied or manipulated, many artists who made successful NFT sales are experiencing backlash for the subsequent contributions to carbon emissions (NFT platforms are documented as admitting CO2 levels equivalent to 10K passenger vehicles driven in a year or 51 million lbs of coal burned).
Nadine Dietz, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer The ARIA Network and Co-chair of the Adweek Sustainability Council, expressed, "Sustainability is top of mind for all today, given the red alert state of our planet, according to the United Nations. It is imperative we all find solutions to help protect our planet to negate the dire consequences projected ahead. For marketers, it is not only a responsibility, according to consumers, but can indeed drive growth for their brands if truly embraced and executed appropriately.
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, conveyed, "Artists, brands, and customers are increasingly expressing a value for sustainability, and we understood the value in being able to meet that demand with a real-world solution. All of us in the consortium recognized the need for carbon negative NFTs so that artists can help the planet while reaching new audiences in the digital sphere."
Nathaniel Hunter, Co-founder and COO of DreamView, shared, "With the sudden explosion and increased interest in NFT commerce, sustainability has become one of the leading issues that faces the marketplaces, especially for individuals and brands selling and purchasing products. Making NFT commerce carbon negative is critical to the DreamView team as we are very focused on environmental preservation. By embedding a transparent, traceable and instantaneous process into each transaction, we are providing a viable option that will satisfy the demand for a consistent and expandible solution."
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with distributed ledger powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by distributed ledgers, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and distributed ledger technology from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
About DreamView
DreamView is a globally scalable technology company bringing creative strategy and content solutions from small to enterprise level companies around the world. By creating dynamic, immersive, evergreen, and infinitely reusable digital content and experiences, DreamView continues to revolutionize the creation, management, distribution, licensing and monetization around our clients products, disrupting the fundamental fabric and future of digital content. Founded by the same visionaries who pioneered the CGI, visual effects and 3D technologies that've been leveraged in many of the biggest blockbuster films, AAA games, and major brand campaigns, the DreamView team spans decades of experience reimagining how to visually and virtually represent reality (and beyond). Our team takes pride in the rapid, cost-effective production of hyper-real, superior-quality and scalable experiential content for international brand leaders that have entrusted us to capture, elevate and evolve their product/customer experience. Our proprietary, cloud-based ImageEngine Technology™, scalable production solutions, and elastic content delivery infrastructure have drastically reduced costs and speed-to-market for our clients. With our brand-centric approach and compulsive capacity to innovate, DreamView bridges the gap for how and where virtual goods are represented in the real-world, in the digital space — and everywhere in between. To learn more visit http://www.DreamView.com
About The ARIA Network
The ARIA Network is a disruptive, integrated media network that uses proprietary technologies to immerse consumers and fans into new virtual worlds in ways never before imagined. ARIA builds disruptive augmented reality with billions of gateways to infinite possibilities through proprietary recognition technology. ARIA also powers the ARIA Exchange, the world's most advanced NFT trading platform that is more efficient, transparent, secure and carbon neutral. ARIA partners with global brands to dynamically engage their consumers and is the exclusive AR/VR partner of Brookfield Properties, powering 160 malls across the country. ARIA partners with leagues, players and celebrities to engage and excite fans across this new phygital ecosystem.
