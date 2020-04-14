IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components, announced today that it has received the 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Missiles and Defense for superior supplier performance.
Raytheon Technologies' legacy Integrated Defense Systems business (now Raytheon Missiles and Defense) instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Infinite Electronics was one of 36 companies recognized by Raytheon's legacy Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.
"We are very honored to once again receive this award for supplier excellence as it is a testament to our commitment to provide top-tier customer service, technical support, superior product quality and on-time delivery. Exceeding our customers' expectations is our collective focus," said Penny Cotner, President and CEO of Infinite Electronics.
