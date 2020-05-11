COLUMBIA, Mo., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTech Consulting, a managed IT services provider and data center solutions consultant, has announced the relocation and expansion of its Corporate offices to a new location, 2401 Bernadette Dr., Columbia MO. The building was formerly occupied by Regions Bank.
The move was driven by InfiniTech's growth in the last year and will enable the company to house the additional system engineers and services technicians needed to support their clients. "Our new space will provide additional community exposure and accommodate more technical staff," said Ken Brownfield, President.
Brownfield is also excited that the new facility allows for the company's Advanced Technical Center, a dedicated space for technical testing and innovation. With easy access to I70, the location also allows InfiniTech to rapidly deploy service personnel to their clients in Columbia, Jefferson City, Saint Louis, and Kansas City.
About InfiniTech Consulting
InfiniTech Consulting, LLC is an experienced Managed IT Services provider and IT Systems integrator centrally headquarter in Columbia, MO serving clients throughout the Midwest. InfiniTech delivers a wide array of technology solutions, managed security services, and business applications designed to help our clients meet the demands of today's competitive marketplace and achieve a higher level of business success. For more information, contact Travis Adair, VP of Operations, 573-234-6540. www.trustinfinitech.com