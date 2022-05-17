Declining USD valuations make the timing right for cryptocurrencies to showcase their abilities as a substitute asset, says PayBito Chief Raj Chowdhury.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent 0.4% US Fed rate hike forced people to take notice of the high-paced inflation. Crypto is the deflationary antidote to inflation, but failing dollar-pegged stablecoins indicate otherwise. PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury remains optimistic, remarking how the present global events are an opportunity for cryptocurrencies to display their true potential.
In simple terms, inflation reduces the value of a nation's fiat denominations. The erosion of the US dollar's valuation results in people looking for alternative assets whose value can overtake the growth of inflation. While gold and certain commodities have been the prevalent option, the new-age digital assets have been designed to be immune to the fluctuations in fiat valuations.
The PayBito Chief, also a noted blockchain pioneer, addressed the situation, stating, "The entire idea of cryptocurrency originated from the quest to find a solution that remains unaffected by the government's financial decisions and deviations in currency value. Digital assets bypass intermediaries resulting in lower payment processing charges."
Crypto adoption has been higher in nations plagued with inflation, such as Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and India. In contrast, citizens in well-developed economies view crypto as a "nice-to-have" investment. The global craze for cryptocurrencies gained momentum in 2021, comprising over 41% of first-time crypto buyers across the globe. 51% of Brazilian crypto holders purchased digital assets for the first time in 2021. The biggest South American nation suffered a 218% currency devaluation between 2011-2021. Also, Western sanctions on Russia could very well drive cryptocurrencies as a reserve denomination for nations seeking ways to avoid the crosshair.
"For cryptocurrency to truly succeed, it is crucial to remove its volatility. Despite rapid development, liquidity and scalability still remain the main crypto challenges. Deflections exceeding 10% in a short time, even within the span of a day, is not exactly uncommon," pointed out Chowdhury, who had previously stressed the need for active association and balance in crypto development.
The Chowdhury-led global crypto exchange PayBito acknowledged this phenomenon of rising crypto awareness and adoption, noting a steep increase in its franchise program applications, especially across North America and the Middle East. The US-based company has already offered its acclaimed white label crypto exchange solutions to a global bank in UAE, and a Canadian gaming company. In recent times, PayBito announced offers on all its white label solutions to help businesses leverage growth and revenue opportunities through crypto.
The current rate of US inflation leading to large-scale selling of dollar-pegged stablecoins leaves the door open for non-pegged cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum as efficient alternative financial instruments. The redressal of volatility and scalability issues will help cryptos propel forward as an alternative class successfully capable of acting as an inflationary hedge.
