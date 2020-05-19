WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra has announced the release of a world-class enterprise-level portfolio management module for its award winning enterprise agile planning platform - SpiraPlan. The now-expanded SpiraPlan (version 6.5) offers powerful new portfolio and program management functionality, new planning views, and new executive dashboards. The portfolio management is fully integrated into the system and comes on the heels of the enterprise risk management and mitigation module released earlier in 2020.
The portfolio management module is a completely new type of workspace with system-wide views of programs and products.
SpiraPlan 6.5 is now available for both cloud-hosted and on-premise instances.
About SpiraPlan
SpiraPlan is Inflectra's flagship enterprise agile planning platform. Now in its 6th version, this all-in-one solution combines world-class program and portfolio management, release planning, risk and resource management with a full set of capabilities for test management, bug tracking, QA and requirements traceability for regulated industries. SpiraPlan has an integrated executive dashboard of key metrics, real-time charts, customizable reports and templates. SpiraPlan is methodology agnostic, with support for Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Waterfall and hybrid approaches. The tool is fully mobile responsive and is available in a secure cloud (AWS) or as download. SpiraPlan integrates with over 60 tools on the market, including: Jira, Bamboo, Selenium, Git, Version One, Eclipse, Jenkins, Visual Studio, Zendesk.
About Inflectra
Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA with offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software test management and QA, test automation and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in many industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial. www.inflectra.com
