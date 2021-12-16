TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Advocate Marketing (BAMMIE) Awards. Now in its 8th year, the BAMMIE Awards recognize outstanding advocacy programs along with the customer marketing, customer success, and customer experience professionals that run them.
Winners were announced earlier today during Influitive's virtual award ceremony. Fifteen extraordinary teams and professionals were recognized for their creative excellence, innovation and record-smashing results this year. From running a massive lead generation campaign and building product advisory councils to running reference programs and crafting exclusive virtual event experiences, our winners achieved a combined year-to-date ROI of over $17.5 million. Influitive's platform helps its customers track and measure over 40 acts of advocacy to report program ROI.
"The BAMMIE's are the oldest and most prestigious awards for advocacy marketing professionals" said Dan McCall, CEO at Influitive. "With a record number of award submissions this year from companies of all sizes, advocacy marketing is clearly now a business imperative. Congratulations to this year's winners for inspiring our industry."
The 2021 BAMMIE winners are:
- Most Engaged Advocate Community: Trimble Viewpoint
- Best "Out-Of-The-Box" Initiative: Nutanix
- Best Advocacy Impact on Product Development: Wiley
- Biggest Sales Impact by Advocates: Genesys
- Best Technical Achievement in a Program: UserTesting
- Best Branded Hub: Netchex
- Best Impact on Customer Experience: Sage
- Best Use of Advocates at a Virtual Event: ADP
- Best Emerging Program: SUSE
- People's Choice: Most Passionate Community: InterSystems
- Program Manager of the Year: Jeni Asaba at Jamf, Lauren Turner at UserTesting (Co-winners)
- Program of the Year – SMB: AttackIQ
- Program of the Year – Mid-Market: Renaissance
- Program of the Year – Enterprise: Cisco
In early 2022, Influitive will release the 2021 edition of its BAMMIES eBook, where all winners will be showcased.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust, and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits.
