Customer Marketing is the #3 fastest-growing job title in the past five years. This partnership unites the largest communities and brands in customer marketing and advocacy.
TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer marketing, advocacy, and online communities, today announced it is now the exclusive community partner of the Customer Marketing Alliance, an independent resource focused on bringing knowledge, accredited courses, community, and global events to the 50,000+ customer marketing and advocacy profession.
Launched in April, the Customer Marketing Alliance is part of The Alliance, the world's most forward-thinking community-led professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals. Other communities inside The Alliance ecosystem include the CMO Alliance, Revenue Marketing Alliance, Product Marketing Alliance, Customer Success Collective, and more.
"Customer Marketing, as an industry, is now mainstream in tens of thousands of organizations with the need for a vendor-independent voice," said Dan McCall, Influitive CEO. "When we heard the plans The Alliance had to expand in this area, we couldn't miss the opportunity to give them our full support."
The Alliance will be leveraging Influitive's market-leading engagement platform to activate and grow the Customer Marketing Alliance and other communities within its ecosystem. By utilizing core features in the Influitive platform, Alliance members will experience personalized content, customized journeys tailored to their individual interests, and will be recognized and rewarded for their participation.
"As Customer Marketing continues to evolve and take center stage for B2B technology companies of all sizes, our multi-year partnership with Influitive will play a pivotal role in building our community and providing our members with critical resources to achieve their professional and business objectives," said Richard King, CEO of The Alliance.
As part of this multi-year agreement, Influitive has commited to be the headline sponsor of both in-person and virtual Customer Marketing Summit events, bringing both its internal experts and large base of customers to help ensure the success and quality of the initiative.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM and HPE rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit http://www.influitive.com to learn more.
About The Alliance
The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide. Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale. Visit https://allianceled.io to learn more.
