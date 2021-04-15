TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy and engagement software, has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2021 Top Rated Award in Customer Advocacy and Community. Influitive is the only vendor to be recognized in Customer Advocacy and is one of two vendors recognized in Community software.
"We are incredibly grateful for the authentic feedback and over 120 reviews our customers have left us on TrustRadius, which help us remain a top leader in the industry," said Dan Cote, Chief Marketing Officer at Influitive. "It speaks to the quality of our products and services used by our customers to drive measurable results from their advocacy and engagement programs."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.
"Influitive's storied success in the customer advocacy and community categories are crucial as they are core use cases of our engagement platform," said Dan McCall, Chief Executive Officer at Influitive. "Being so publicly recognized by our customers is a testament to the relationships we have built and ultimately fuels our business."
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Leading brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.
