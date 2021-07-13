TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation was named today to The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021 list compiled by The Software Report. Influitive is an award recipient under the category of Customer Advocacy, Community and Engagement Platform.
The Software Report produces an annual list of the most important and impactful software for businesses in the world. Award recipients are nominated and selected based on a thorough research process and then evaluated across criteria such as product quality, caliber of management team, organizational culture, and most importantly, customer feedback.
Influitive has a world-class brand and we've worked tirelessly over the last few years in all areas of our business to deliver against that brand promise," said Dan McCall, Chief Executive Officer at Influitive. "To gain this honor for the first time in our company history is inspirational to all our stakeholders and I couldn't be more proud of our employees and loyal customers who are the reason behind this success."
Ranked #70, Influitive is the only software company in this year's list specializing in customer advocacy and engaging customer communities. Many of the world's best software companies in this year's list use Influitive to power their customer advocacy and community programs including: Adobe, Cornerstone, iCIMS, Autodesk, Intuit, Workday, BlackLine, Cisco, PowerSchool, VMware, Cvent, Acquia, Absolute, and Genesys.
Influitive is a pioneer and innovator in the customer advocacy and digital community markets and a recognized leader by G2, TrustRadius and Gartner Digital Markets. Influitive's software is the backbone for customer engagement at some of the world's more prestigious brands including half of the world's largest software companies. Collectively, Influitive customers have recorded more than 100 million acts of advocacy and powered more than $1 billion in ROI for their companies.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as Adobe, Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.
