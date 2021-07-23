TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation—a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software— has once again been recognized in the G2 grid as a market leader in Customer Advocacy and Online Community Management.
Influitive's leadership positions are based on customer satisfaction and market presence, including:
- 95% percent of users rating Influitive 4 out of 5 stars
- 90% validation of Influitive's strategic direction
- 90% saying they would recommend Influitive to their peers
For Online Community Management, Influitive leads the Enterprise and Mid-Market sectors, and is the Momentum Leader in Customer Advocacy. Influitive also continues to lead the Gamification category.
"The Influitive advocacy platform is probably the best out there in terms of features and functionality, flexibility and ease of use, supported by granular and detailed reporting that helps to see the value of what your advocates are helping you to achieve,'' said Jon Ashley, Head of Global Customer Advocacy at Sage. "Influitive really has been a game-changer for us."
"With nearly 300 reviews and such positive customer testimonials, it's clear that Influitive offers the most mature and effective advocacy, community and digital engagement platform in the market," said Dan McCall, Chief Executive Officer at Influitive.
G2 is an online software marketplace that helps businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. Each quarter, G2 publishes its Grid reports, which ranks software based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Technology buyers can use the Grid reports to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and find peers with similar experiences.
To learn more about Influitive, please visit: http://www.influitive.com.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Leading brands such as Adobe, Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits.
Media Contact
Melissa Meyer, Influitive Corporation, +1 905-808-9627, marketing@influitive.com
SOURCE Influitive Corporation