RALEIGH, North Carolina and NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVenn, the multi award-winning Customer Data Platform and Journey Orchestration vendor, has announced that Infobase, America's leading cloud-based subscription provider of educational content through high-quality video and database resources to colleges and universities, K-12 schools and enterprises, has chosen its multi-channel marketing technology to improve customer insights across the business, and empower the marketing team with the tools to create highly personalized cross-channel marketing campaigns.
The deal also includes Vault.com, a subsidiary of Infobase providing career information and solutions for professional and students, who will also be using the BlueVenn technology to understand their customer data better and the ability to ask analytical questions with greater efficiency and reduced manual labour.
Paul Skordilis, CEO at Infobase, said:
"Our business provides over 90 streaming video and reference databases which powers distance learning and blended classrooms across the world. Our educators and students rely on Infobase for factual, timely information they can trust. With BlueVenn, we can structure all our data and make it instantly available for analytics and insights, enabling us to query our data quickly, while also ensuring the marketing team can orchestrate campaigns and report on the results more easily."
Steve Klin, CEO of BlueVenn, said:
"The B2B Customer Data Platform market is a confusing one with many B2B CDP vendors coming from the ABM advertising market or claiming ancillary functionality that does not meet the true definition of a CDP to unify, cleanse and standardize customer data. Until recently, CDP technology has been perceived as just a B2C tool, which is just simply not true, with B2B organizations like Infobase who need to rely on trustworthy, clean and structured data, as well as the tools to analyze and activate that data wherever and whenever they need it. BlueVenn is one of a few CDPs that can meet the requirements of B2B organizations as it does for B2C, which makes it an ideal choice. I see CDPs as becoming central to B2B enterprises, and we look forward to a long a successful relationship with Infobase and Vault.com."
About Infobase and Vault.com
Infobase is one of America's leading cloud-based subscription providers of educational content through high-quality video and database resources to colleges and universities, K-12 schools and enterprises.
Founded in 1940, the company has a long history of publishing award-winning and highly acclaimed resources for educators and students who can create, manage, deliver and analyze content throughout their lives.
Its subsidiary, Vault.com, provides information and solutions for professionals and students for pursuing and managing careers. The Company offers a source of employer and university rankings, ratings, and reconnaissance for credentialed candidates. Vault.com serves students and professionals throughout the United States.
About BlueVenn
BlueVenn enables marketers to transform their omnichannel marketing and personalization efforts by unifying all your data, decisions and channels into one cross-channel marketing platform. The BlueVenn Customer Data Platform provides marketers with the analytics, predictive insights, segmentation and omnichannel marketing automation tools they need to orchestrate and execute consistent and personalized customer journeys that are proven to increase revenue and remove inefficiencies throughout the organization. The platform creates a real-time Single Customer View of every customer touchpoint, to help businesses become truly customer-centric and meet their acquisition and retention KPIs. More than 400 brands across 14 countries use BlueVenn for omnichannel 1-to-1 marketing, and the company has five offices located in the US, UK and France.
