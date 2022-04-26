InfoBionic is proud to introduce a new suite of virtual telemetry solutions as part of their recently announced MoMe(TM) ARC Platform. CEO Stuart Long explains how these new products can be fully configured to nearly any virtual cardiovascular monitoring use case, making them the ideal solution in the new era of remote and virtual patient care.
WALTHAM, Mass. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The virtual care boom continues across the United States, but providers continue to struggle with outdated technologies that provide limited data and continue to be plagued with report delays. Remote cardiac monitoring devices provide essential data, but as patients move from the hospital to the home, healthcare providers are left looking for a flexible and modular solution that can work well for all levels of patient acuity. Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, a Massachusetts-based digital health company, says, "We have to keep pace with the changing demands brought on by remote patient care. As a company, we've focused on advancing our technology to provide from remote near real-time monitoring and now to in hospital real-time telemetry for a variety of patients with varying levels of medical complexity. Providing a mobile and modular telemetry platform from hospital to home is part of the future of healthcare, and our solution will help manage the ever-increasing demand on our healthcare system."
InfoBionic's recent introduction of the MoMe(TM) ARC Platform* is an innovative new cloud platform that allows for a flexible and modular suite of products to work in concert to capture data in from real-time to near real-time. InfoBionic is pleased to introduce its 3rd generation of products that include the new the MoMe(TM) Gateway*, and a suite of innovative Bluetooth® lead sets that will allow for greater quality, precision & flexibility from low acuity to high acuity in both inpatient and outpatient care settings.
The Gateway is the 3rd generation of Bluetooth-enabled technology offered by InfoBionic that's multicarrier compatible on 4G LTE networks. Its new waterproof, single-piece design incorporates a digital screen for symptom input and patient education as well as incorporating today's best wireless charging capabilities. Along with supporting Bluetooth, the system also supports Wi-Fi connectivity. As part of the MoMe ARC Platform, the MoMe Gateway can also allow providers to connect other qualified third-party Bluetooth devices in addition to the new MoMe K-series Lead Sets.
The Gateway is designed to collect information from three different InfoBionic developed modular Bluetooth lead set systems:
- The K1, a 5-in-1 pod with a disposable electrode that provides a 1-lead view, 1-channel capability.
- The K3, a 5-in-1 device featuring 3 electrodes providing a 6-lead view, 2-channel capability.
- The K7, a 5-in-1 device using 5 electrodes which provides a 7-lead, 3-channel capability.
InfoBionic is also announcing the groundbreaking MoMe(TM) Now solution. The MoMe Now* is designed specifically for in hospital telemetry as a means to provide step-down level of telemetry for any bed or location that would need an easy to deploy mobile telemetry monitor. Further, it builds on our core expertise to enable a seamless hospital-to-home patient transition where continuous monitoring from real-time to near real-time is essential for meeting the demands of virtual care monitoring.
Conventional remote monitoring solutions are mostly focus on only one end of the spectrum. As the walls of the hospital begin to fade and higher levels of acuity move towards virtual care, so must telemetry adapt to this shift. However, the future of cardiac telemetry monitoring is already here. Long says, "Our 3rd generation technology is rooted in our cardiac telemetry monitoring technologies that cardiologists have already used and trusted for years. We're proud to help usher in the next wave of change and help care providers manage seamlessly in these transitions.
InfoBionic will be attending The upcoming Heart Rhythm Society Conference—being held online and in-person at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA, from April 29 to May 1 and will be located within the Mayo Clinic booth #1972.
- This product has not been approved by the FDA for sale in the US.
About InfoBionic:
InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe® Kardia device to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic.
