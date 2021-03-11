JERSEY CITY, N.J. AND VODNJAN, Croatia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cloud communications company, Infobip today announces its full Communications Platform as-a-Service offering is now available on Microsoft Azure, thereby extending the enterprise customer base globally for Infobip - particularly in the finance, eCommerce and retail sectors, and allow it to expand its core market footprint.
The Azure deployment is the latest step in Infobip's technology collaboration with Microsoft that sees Infobip adding its omnichannel capability to Microsoft's platforms for the benefit of all enterprise and B2B customers seeking easy to scale customer engagement and customer service solutions that span contact center, marketing, security and authentication services.
As the company edges towards an IPO, Infobip is looking to use Microsoft's ecosystem to access new business opportunities, share leads and differentiate its expertise to drive transformation for all.
The decision will see Infobip working closely with Microsoft and its partner ecosystem to help build demand, sales planning for partner-to-partner empowered selling and deliver marketplace-led commerce for end customer transformation. Infobip's Consultancy and Technology Partnership arm will also provide access to appropriate resources such as product documentation and training through its partner portal. A self-service option will become available later in the year. It is anticipated that by 2023 a range of identity and IOT based services will also be added to the portfolio.
Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip says: "As the markets and ecosystem evolve, we increasingly see areas of 'co-opetition' where companies are partnering and competing. I see these instances as opportunities to find Go-To-Market ways together for the benefit of the customer. This collaboration is more than about creating a wider reseller network or reach a bigger client base or simply bigger clients – of course it does help with these goals– rather it's also about providing a more open and integrated arena to power digital customer experience as we enter the hyper-connected era of 5G."
The solutions range from simple plugin integration to ready-to-use end-to-end options speeding up time-to-value with as professional services and tech support as is needed. Infobip's infrastructure on Azure includes omnichannel support through its Contact Center solution 'Conversations', the automated customer engagement engine 'Moments' and AI powered chatbot building function 'Answers' that all sit on top of a wide range of programmable channels.
Customers will also benefit from Infobip's direct connection to more than 650 carriers worldwide.
Chris Weber, corporate vice president, Small, Medium and Corporate Business at Microsoft said, "All businesses need to create an open ecosystem model that makes it easy for partners to innovate and integrate with a way to monetize what they create as quickly as possible. Microsoft offers a path to connect directly with customers, share leads with Microsoft and other partner sellers, and differentiate their expertise to drive positive customer outcomes and mutual revenue. We welcome Infobip and look forward to future collaborations."
Infobip is an established global expert in the fast-growing business communications and messaging space offering a cloud-based delivery model that helps organizations drive growth and loyalty through data-driven conversational customer journeys that simplify the complexity of global messaging.
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers' preferred channels. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication security and contact center solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and increase loyalty– all in a fast, secure and reliable way. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65+ offices on six continents offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.
