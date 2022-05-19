Analytics India Magazine (AIM) has named InfoCepts as one of the Top 50 companies for data scientists to work for in India in its 2022 ranking report. The report evaluates companies based on their ability to provide an exemplary work environment for data scientists. InfoCepts ranked exceptionally high in three sub-indexes: rewarding excellence, productivity and engagement, and benefits & well-being.
PUNE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoCepts has been named as one of the Top 50 companies for data scientists to work for by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) in its 2022 ranking report.
The AIM report evaluates companies based on their ability to provide an exemplary work environment for data scientists. It assesses companies based on five subindexes: (1) benefits and wellbeing, (2) diversity and inclusion, (3) learning and support, (4) productivity and engagement, and (5) rewarding excellence.
In addition to being rated as one of the best firms overall for data scientists to work for, InfoCepts ranked exceptionally high in three subindexes: rewarding excellence, productivity and engagement, benefits, and wellbeing.
Recognized by industry leaders as the #1 data and analytics solutions firm in the world, InfoCepts offers the best-of-the-best a "home" to deliver real customer value using the power of data. InfoCepts has a highly specialized development program that focuses on several data science areas, including predictive modeling, NLP, network analysis, cluster analysis, computer vision use cases, and recommendation engines.
The company conducts regular bootcamps for emerging data scientists and data engineers. Every associate at InfoCepts undergoes 80 hours of mandatory skills training on the latest tools in the data space, delivered through partnering with Alteryx, Dataiku, AWS, Microsoft, Snowflake, Databricks and other platform developers for its learning initiatives.
"We are particularly proud to be recognized as one of the top firms when it comes to rewarding excellence. This is a testimony to the InfoCepts leadership team who are constantly guiding and mentoring our people." Shashank Garg says. "At InfoCepts, we have perfected the art of building talent for the future of data and analytics"
Data scientists and data engineers interested in working at InfoCepts can find more information on http://www.infocepts.com.
