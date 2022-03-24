The prestigious Data Breakthrough Awards Program has recognized InfoCepts among outstanding data technology products and companies by presenting it with the Retail Data Solution of the Year Award. Data Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.
MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data and analytics solutions, today announced that its Retail Health Index solution implemented for a global luxury retailer has been selected as "Retail Data Solution of the Year" in the 3rd annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.
The InfoCepts' Retail Health Index solution is designed to help retailers adopt a data-focused strategy by promoting data-democratization, data literacy, and user adoption. It identifies and tracks key performance indicators (KPIs) that are vital for a company's health across all levels of organizational hierarchy in real-time. The innovative solution works as a one-stop retail scorecard that runs 24x7 and includes real-time and historical analysis cards for KPIs such as sales, promotions, and traffic. These scorecards contain actual vs target comparisons, hourly/daily trends comparing current, and moving average analysis by product category, conversion rate, customer type, and more.
"What an honor it is to be recognized by Data Breakthrough awards for a second year running. Our Retail Health Index solution increases decision accuracy by capitalizing on opportunities as they occur and empowers users to take actions in real-time. We do feel this is a significant step forward for retailers," said Shashank Garg, CEO and Co-founder of InfoCepts.
The Retail Health Index solution includes gamification cards that provide a live leaderboard of competing top brands, stores, categories, and sales associates to track performance. Insights are streamed live on TV screens for ease of use at multiple sites within divisional offices and stores. Real-time notifications are displayed each time a goal within a division or store is reached.
"This solution is unique and innovative in its reach and impact. Solutions like these aim to make work for its users fun, engaging, and collaborative when relying on data backed insights in a retail environment," said Shashank Garg.
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.
"The pandemic outbreak resulted in a tremendous decrease in foot traffic for most retail businesses, and with an uncertain outlook, celebrating even the smallest successes in real-time to keep employees motivated and increasing their productivity became essential," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "The InfoCepts' Retail Health Index solution addresses this challenge, promoting a real-time rewarding culture, driving employee motivation, helping celebrate small successes with a constant eye on the larger business goals and targets. We are proud to recognize InfoCepts for their "breakthrough" data technology innovation in our 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program."
