NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infogix, a leading provider of data solutions, today announced two speaking sessions and a platinum sponsorship at Dataversity's virtual Enterprise Data World (EDW) 2021, April 18-23, 2021. During Infogix's sessions, company experts will educate audiences on developing, executing and maintaining a data governance program and how businesses can build trust in data.
EDW is the most comprehensive educational conference on Data Management in the world. This year is the show's 25th anniversary and will include over 100 live online instructor-led workshops, tutorials, product demos, case studies and keynotes for data-driven professionals from around the world.
On Thursday, April 22, from 9-9:50 a.m. PST, Dave Woods, executive vice president of strategic services, will host "Developing a Data Governance Roadmap that Generates Results." Woods and Colleen Henderson, senior director of enterprise data governance at Perrigo, will present a case study discussing how organizations can establish a clear vision and execute against a proven roadmap for long-term data governance success.
"Data governance requires organizational alignment, clear objectives, detailed business rules and an enterprise-wide framework to establish data understanding and trust," said Woods. "I'm excited to join Colleen Thursday to share with attendees how Perrigo constructed a data governance team, selected the technologies required and engaged key stakeholders to build a data governance program."
Immediately following Woods session, Jeff Brown, Infogix's director of data quality and analytics, will present "Data Trust: Gain Understanding and Confidence in Your Data" - Thursday, April 22, from 10-10:30 a.m. PST. During his presentation, Brown will walk attendees through the critical components required to build and grow a foundation of confidence and trust in enterprise data.
"Organizations work every day to leverage enterprise data to make important business decisions. However, if data consumers can't trust the quality of the information, they won't have any confidence in the outcomes the data produces," said Brown. "I am excited to share with EDW attendees the key to merging various data programs, tools and metrics to ensure data users trust organizational data."
For 25 years now, EDW has offered in-depth training opportunities for data-driven professionals across industries. This year, EDW built an online community to bring forward networking opportunities typically only found at an in-person event. Attendees will have the chance to join pre-scheduled meetups, participate in live topic and sponsor-driven forums and chat with like-minded peers in private meetings.
About Infogix, Inc.
As an industry pioneer in our fourth decade, Infogix provides companies worldwide with a broad range of integrated and configurable tools to govern, manage and use data. Offering both stand-alone and integrated solutions, we enable organizations to deliver business-ready data that can be leveraged as an enterprise asset improving processes and pushing the boundaries of progress and innovation. By integrating advanced automation into data governance, data analytics and intelligent data quality, Infogix provides users the software they need to accelerate time to insights and confidently trust their data to make business decisions. Our best-in-class retention rate is proof of our customer-centric focus as we partner with them to thrive in today's data-driven economy. To learn more, visit http://www.infogix.com or @Infogix.
