DALLAS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup today announced it has launched Data Axle for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to use Infogroup's industry-leading business data. Infogroup was named a leader in a recent Forrester Wave, The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q3 2018, which evaluated 12 of the most significant providers of B2B data. With the new app, companies can eliminate manual data exports and imports and empower their sales team to immediately find new accounts, leads and contacts as well as update existing records.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, Data Axle for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange and can be accessed HERE.
Data Axle for Salesforce
Data Axle gives customers access to data on nearly every business in the U.S. and Canada with more than 200 attributes that enable sales teams to prospect and enrich accounts, contacts, and leads directly within Salesforce. Infogroup data is particularly effective for small to medium-size businesses, given its focus on delivering breadth and accuracy for these hard-to-find records.
With the retirement of Data.com, Data Axle fills the need for keeping data current, without the need to perform ad-hoc updates. The benefits of the direct integration are realized through increased conversion rates, reduction of data gaps, and elimination of manual efforts that can lead to more sales. The app is powered by Infogroup's proprietary real-time data delivery platform, Data Axle, which eliminates lag time from update to access of data. Data can be provisioned through direct platform access and APIs in addition to natively within Salesforce.
Comments on the News
- "The way poor data quality impacts business results is well known, yet companies often don't know where to start when addressing this problem. This integration of Infogroup's high-quality B2B data with Salesforce is a great starting point," said Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "Our extensive industry-leading data services, combined with the native integration, allow us to help Salesforce users enhance their processes by enriching their existing data, developing better insights and improving their sales teams' performance."
- "Infogroup is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by helping them improve productivity," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Additional Resources
- Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce
- Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce
- Become a fan of Infogroup: http://www.facebook.com/infogroup
- Follow Infogroup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/infogroup
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Infogroup
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.