DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven intelligence solutions, has hired ad-tech innovator Robert Konkos to expand its agency services market footprint, the company announced today.
Having driven growth throughout his career by transforming media planning, buying and activation for CPG, Agency, Ad-tech and Publisher verticals, Konkos is tasked with creating innovative solutions and forging deep in-market connections for Infogroup's agency business.
"I am thrilled to join such an accomplished team at a company, that's broadly recognized as the most accurate and comprehensive provider of both business and consumer data," said Konkos. "The breadth and quality of Infogroup's data, coupled with their outstanding service organization, and their real-time data delivery capabilities offer agencies an unmatched opportunity to become an indispensable asset to their clients."
Konkos has deep and broad experience in digital media buying and selling. Prior to joining Infogroup, Konkos was VP of Data Sales at IRI. Before that, he served North American Publishing Group as VP of Media, and prior to that, was Senior Marketing/Media Director at eWayDirect.
"Robert created and launched in-flight optimization," said Infogroup Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "Timestamping offline sales data and uploading it each week was a game-changer for CPG companies, who could then use it to optimize their programs, processes, and ultimately, revenue. We can't wait to see what Robert will do for our clients!"
Robert will work out of Infogroup's New York office.
About Infogroup
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.