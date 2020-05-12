DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Government agencies will have a better handle on the healthcare supply and economic effects of COVID-19, thanks to a new agreement Esri and Infogroup announced today.
Infogroup, a longtime Esri partner, is now providing Points of Interest business data that will help businesses and communities better evaluate, respond and recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The data covers 7 million businesses nationwide and includes attributes like business type, ownership, and estimated number of employees. This will allow government agencies and decision-makers supporting COVID-19 response efforts to make informed decisions as they support business continuity and recovery within their respective communities and/or organizations.
"Infogroup has been a valued partner for many years and we are delighted that we can continue relying on this partnership as the nation moves to the next stage of response to this unprecedented health and economic emergency," said Helen Thompson, global marketing strategy manager for real estate, banking, and insurance at Esri. "Combining Infogroup's data with Esri's technologies and capabilities, provides actionable insight and decision-making for communities and people that need them most."
Infogroup's data will be available in Esri's Disaster Response Hub to support different needs including:
- Identification and location of essential businesses
- Analysis of neighborhood business clusters and types to quantify economic impact
- Modeling COVID-19 testing sites based on community demand and access
- Estimating local economic impacts, tax revenues, unemployment and sectors at risk
- Assessing changes to business categories, consumer spending and business vitality
"At a time when the reality for small and enterprise businesses alike is changing every day, we're pleased to help communities get a more accurate picture of what's needed on the ground at a hyperlocal level," said Infogroup CEO and Chairman Michael Iaccarino. "Even during this time of disruption, Infogroup continues to update our business database in real time to supply our partners and customers with more accurate and reliable information."
About Infogroup and Data Axle
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Infogroup has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at www.esri.com.