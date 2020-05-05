DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, today announced its work on behalf of five clients earned twelve industry awards from the Horizon Interactive Awards and Internet Advertising Competition (IAC).
The Horizon Interactive Awards, now in its 18th year, recognize and promote the best website designs, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. Four Infogroup clients were chosen from a field of thousands of entries from all over the world, receiving recognition for the following categories:
- Gold Winner – Email Newsletter
- Silver Winner – Email Newsletter
- Gold Winner – Email Promotion (with two campaign winners in this category)
- Bronze Winner – Email Promotion
The Web Marketing Association hosts the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) each year to recognize outstanding online advertising in 97 industries and 9 online formats including online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email and social media. Five Infogroup clients captured a total of seven awards in the following categories:
- Best of Show Email Message
- US Bank - Best Bank Email Message
- Best Restaurant Email Message
- Best Hotel and Lodging Online Newsletter Campaign
- Best Hotel and Lodging Email Message
- Best Education Email Message
- Best Education Email Message Campaign
"The accolades we received from IAC and Horizon highlight the incredible talent of our hard-working agency and account teams," said David McRae, President of Yes Marketing and Chief Operating Officer of Infogroup. "We are proud of our work on behalf of our clients and honored to be recognized by the industry."
"These award-winning campaigns exemplify the kind of results brands can achieve by working with the right partner," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Marketing. "By using data and technology to inform strategic and creative direction, we help clients strengthen their programs and build deep connections with consumers to drive acquisition, retention and long-term loyalty."
To view the award entries and learn more about Yes Marketing's award-winning work on behalf of Infogroup, visit: https://www.yesmarketing.com/success-stories/awards.
About Yes Marketing
Yes Marketing focuses on enabling marketers to engage, acquire and retain consumers along each stage of the consumer journey with a brand – from awareness through consideration, purchase and lifetime loyalty. This is accomplished through a unique combination of expert marketing services, best-of-breed technology and proprietary data assets that enable brands to create and deliver truly personalized, data-driven customer experiences with the help of a single vendor with an integrated technology and service offering. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yesmarketing.com or visit www.yesmarketing.com.
About Infogroup and Data Axle
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Infogroup has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.