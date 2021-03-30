ATLANTA, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoMart, a global background screening and identity verification company, announces Career Wallet™, an easy way for people to help manage their career credentials.
Digital wallets have become a popular way of simplifying payments via a mobile device. InfoMart's Career Wallet brings that ease to hiring and job searching. Users accumulate, verify, and share credentials like previous employment history, education qualifications, online courses, skills training, and more--all via their phones.
Consumers can download the app and build a profile that includes information about their past employers, degrees, licenses, certifications, skills training, and more. With a click of a button, InfoMart verifies and validates the consumer's credentials. From there, consumers manage and control their own data. When applying for work, the job seeker decides what information they would like to share and with whom. Enterprises can also access the credentials directly via API through InfoMart with permissions.
This first-of-its-kind wallet is built on InfoMart's success with Advantage Students, a screening product used by healthcare and education clients for clinical rotations. Recognizing the challenges employers face in today's employment market--challenges like finding and onboarding employees remotely; screening while courts and schools were closed during the pandemic; and struggling to access proof of a potential employee's history and skills--InfoMart will expand the technology at use in the Advantage Students platform to all consumers and enterprises.
The benefits are a win/win for job seekers and employers:
- Enterprises use the verified credentials (especially verified skills) to make a hiring decision
- Costs and time-to-hire are reduced
- Consumers manage the distribution of their verified, validated data
"People can manage their data. Career Wallet creates a digital twin of the consumer, with a collection of credentials representing their identity, past achievements, and future abilities," said Tammy Cohen, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of InfoMart. "As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution and upskilling becomes core to career growth, a consumer can easily store and verify their training credentials. They can then immediately share them with future or current employers."
The need to hire quickly is more relevant than ever before as remote workforces and gig employment change the hiring paradigm. Noted industry analysts are emphasizing the importance of a design-oriented and employee-focused hiring experience that is simple, automated, and digital.
"Given the needed adoption of digital identities, the time of the digital skills wallet has come," said Marco Piovesan, CEO of InfoMart. "The intent is to empower all global consumers and enterprises to utilize this simple solution to manage their careers, open up their opportunities, and further their economic possibilities. Authenticated digital identities are crucial to establishing transparency, trust, and seamless economic opportunities. Given the rapid demand for remote onboarding, the rise of gig opportunities, and the increasing need to prevent fraud, Career Wallet will become a standard."
Career Wallet is a continuation of InfoMart's longstanding history of background screening modernization. In 2018, InfoMart enhanced Advantage Students to make it the first self-sovereign background screening application available on the market. In 2016, InfoMart led the way with ASAP ID, a first-to-the-industry identity authentication application. Now, InfoMart is leading workplaces into the new world of work.
Media Contact
Jenna Harvie, InfoMart, 770-984-2727 Ext: 145, media@infomart-usa.com
SOURCE InfoMart