VIMERCATE, Italy, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced a partnership with Sinfo One, a consultancy and system integration company with more than 35 years of experience in managing international projects aimed at supporting companies through digital transformation processes in the Italian food & beverage sector.
The collaboration stems from their shared values such as strong focus on industry solutions and continuous drive for innovation, the adoption of cloud paradigms and an optimal user experience, which derives from great attention to customer satisfaction.
The partner agreement is based on an offer of solutions designed to overcome the specific business challenges of the food industry, which includes:
- Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage and Infor M3, integrated with Infor Birst for analytics: a complete and flexible suite for managing operational processes, financial and regulatory aspects, as well as timely analysis of data in food companies
- Infor CloudSuite EAM: a solution to digitize and optimize maintenance operations and achieve new levels of efficiency in the management of corporate assets, an activity that plays a strategic role in food companies to ensure business continuity
- Infor PLM for Process (Optiva): a solution to solve the complex challenges linked to the development of new products, manage the innovation process and ensure accurate labelling, with particular attention to product quality and safety
Sinfo One and Infor believe the combination of industry vertical applications and great business skills are the basis of customer success. At a time when many organizational certainties need to be rethought, a rich and complete proposition from a functional point of view, characterized by ease of use and available in a cloud environment, contributes to an important competitive advantage to companies in the sector.
"We are pleased to collaborate with Sinfo One, which shares our commitment to nurture companies towards innovation. Our offer, specifically designed to meet the needs of the sector, together with the specific skills of Sinfo One, will allow us to extend our presence in the food & beverage sector and bring continuous innovation to Italian companies," commented Bruno Pagani, Italy country sales manager at Infor.
"Our pride has always been our ability to find the best solutions to customer problems through the use of three corporate levers: organizations, processes and systems. The partnership with Infor allows us to focus on optimizing the three levers knowing that the flexibility and application coverage of Infor solutions can allow us to achieve the objectives the customer has set," said Paola Pomi, CEO of Sinfo One S.p.A.
Infor
Infor is a global cloud business software provider specializing by market sector. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/it-it.
Infor customers include:
- The top 20 companies in the aerospace sector
- 9 of the top 10 companies in the high-tech sector
- 14 of the 25 largest healthcare networks in the United States
- 19 of the 20 largest cities in the United States
- 18 of the top 20 automotive companies
- 14 of the top 20 companies in industrial distribution
- 13 of the top 20 retailers globally
- 4 of the top 5 brewing companies
- 17 of the top 20 banks
- 9 of the 10 largest hotel chains
- 8 of the top 10 best luxury brands
