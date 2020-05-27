NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, today announced their solutions are now listed on the Schwab Advisor Services™ website.
The Provider Listings page is an online resource where more than 7,500 advisors who custody with Schwab Advisor Services can find information on more than 170 technology products. The inclusion of Zephyr solutions in an advisor's tech stack arms them with the ability to allocate assets and build portfolios using multiple models, identify investments with powerful sorting, filtering and statistical tools and create custom client reports and presentations.
"We are thrilled by the opportunities provided by Zephyr's addition to the Schwab Advisor Services website," said Chris Volpe, Managing Director of Wealth Solutions at Informa Financial Intelligence. "Zephyr has a track record of helping advisors take action and make decisions with conviction, and we now have the ability to more easily connect and offer advisors that custody with Schwab the solutions to meet client objectives."
For additional information and access to Zephyr solutions available on the platform, please visit: https://advisorservices.schwab.com/provider-solutions?product=Informa.
About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and asset managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.
