Informa Markets Fashion Portfolio and Leading B2B Wholesale E-Commerce Platform NuORDER Join Forces on Cutting-Edge Wholesale E-Commerce Experience, Set to Launch Alongside MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and MICAM AMERICAS in Fall 2020
LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets Fashion and wholesale e-commerce platform NuORDER have partnered to launch the industry's largest digital tradeshow, which will debut alongside Informa's currently scheduled physical events in Las Vegas and New York in Fall 2020. NuORDER, the leading wholesale platform in the B2B e-commerce space, will power the future of Informa's digital trade events, the first of which will launch with men's in August followed by women's in September. The partnership comes on the heels of a longstanding digital evolution for the Informa Markets Fashion portfolio and is a collaboration of expertise bringing together NuORDER's technology and revolutionary approach toward wholesale e-commerce with Informa's product curation and expansive global network of brand partners and retail buyers.
"We see this as an important next step in the evolution of our business, and the fashion industry as a whole. The live event experience is irreplaceable; fashion in particular is a very tactile business—buyers want to feel fabrics in their own hands and see colors with their own eyes. But we also believe that the future of fashion wholesale is a synergy of physical and digital," said Nancy Walsh, President of Informa Fashion Markets. "Our first step in this direction is our partnership with NuORDER and the digital tradeshow we will debut this year, which we believe will help translate the experience of discovery and connection that is at the heart of our physical events to a new and exciting virtual environment."
NuORDER's extensive network of thousands of premium brands and 500,000 retailers, paired with Informa Market's global fashion network will create the industry's largest digital trade event. The partnership will bring an already established, dynamic, and highly curated marketplace to a virtual environment, accelerating connection and commerce for both brands and retailers. Brands will be able to tap into NuORDER's advanced digital capabilities, including custom digital catalogs, line sheets, in-platform ordering and the latest interactive 360 degree Virtual Showroom technology, to more accurately tell their brand story and virtually present new collections. Retail buyers will now be able to more easily and efficiently discover, connect, and do business with new brand partners through category and price point search functionalities, access to curated content and relevant product recommendations, and in-platform order placement.
"Both NuORDER and Informa are market leaders and we are excited to power the largest global platform for fashion brands and buyers," said Heath Wells, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NuORDER. "Our partnership marks a defining moment in the industry solving real customer needs at a critical time. This is the beginning of a new era for fashion markets and the standard for discovery and commerce moving forward."
Informa Markets Fashion and NuORDER hope to champion and inspire change towards the true digitalization of the industry. The platform will unite the industry and soon be expanded to include new shows, categories and regions bringing to light major opportunities available to forward-thinking fashion brands and retailers who embrace a hybrid future of B2B fashion commerce.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS:
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com
ABOUT NUORDER:
NuORDER is the leading wholesale e-commerce platform. Brands use NuORDER to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale process, where buyers can browse products, plan assortments and make smarter buys in real-time. The NuORDER platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind processing over $35B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices globally; NuORDER connects more than 2,000 brands and 500,000 retailers, helping them grow and win together. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com
