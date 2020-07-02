REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has acquired Compact Solutions LLC to bring expanded metadata management to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform™, powered by the CLAIRE™ AI engine. The acquisition strengthens Informatica's current leadership in metadata-driven AI and automation and extends capabilities that enable Informatica customers to catalog and govern virtually all types of enterprise data, including complex enterprise systems (e.g. mainframe), multi-vendor ETL, hand-coded scripts, and BI tools, in addition to databases, applications, data warehouses and data lakes. Using Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog with the advanced metadata connectivity from Compact Solutions accelerates analytics, data governance, privacy and data warehouse modernization initiatives by understanding and prioritizing all data and how it should be processed and migrated.
"In today's environment, companies are being forced to achieve digital transformation far faster than they ever planned or anticipated. As such, Chief Data Officers need AI-powered data governance tools to simplify the entire process of managing, cataloging and governing data so they can be successful," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "This acquisition will further extend and accelerate Informatica's leadership in metadata-driven AI and automation, and support our strategy to deliver on Data 4.0 for today's CDOs, helping them not only survive, but thrive in the rapidly changing business landscape today."
The acquired advanced scanners, formerly known as Compact Solutions MetaDex, now a part of Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog, will enable enterprises to scan and ingest more enterprise metadata into Informatica's Enterprise Data Catalog using Compact Solutions' advanced code parsing capabilities. This additional metadata enables a more complete, detailed and automated data lineage view for enterprise data assets, virtually eliminating any "black boxes". The additional enterprise data assets can now be governed per corporate policies and industry regulations (e.g. GDPR, CCPA) with Informatica Axon Data Governance.
According to leading IT research and advisory firm, Gartner, "This pervasive use of metadata ranges from database technologies to data integration tools, data governance (through information stewardship applications), data preparation tools and even data quality tools, and results in automation of many activities1." Gartner recognized Informatica as a Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the October 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, this being the fourth consecutive year.
Compact Solutions was founded in 2003 with engineering operations in Krakow, Poland. The company has focused on automated solutions for data governance in complex enterprises, enabling organizations worldwide to meet regulatory compliance requirements.
1Gartner, Inc., Augmented Data Catalogs: Now an Enterprise Must-Have for Data and Analytics Leaders, by Ehtisham Zaidi, Guido De Simoni, 12 September 2019
About Informatica
Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release, and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.
Contact:
Informatica Public Relations
prteam@informatica.com