REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an integration with SAP that will help streamline businesses journeys to the cloud by adopting SAP's data and analytics cloud portfolio and Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services and strengthen the partnership between SAP and Informatica.
The new integration will feature the adoption of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, which will support integration with existing data warehouses and a broad set of applications and databases on-premises and in the cloud.
Businesses can benefit from an integrated reference architecture between the Informatica portfolio and SAP's solutions such as SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and will be able to leverage Informatica integration pipelines as part of the SAP experience.
Supporting Quotes
- "SAP Data Warehouse Cloud brings together customers' heterogeneous data into one solution, helping to ensure the security, trust, and semantic richness of their information. With our partnership with Informatica, we are working together to deepen our overall product integrations, including optimizing connectivity between solutions, sharing metadata, and integrating reference architectures, to help our shared customers," said Gerrit Kazmaier, President, SAP HANA® & Analytics, SAP.
- "This partnership strengthens our ability to integrate with SAP solutions and allows us to support our customers with continued innovations across our robust partner ecosystem," said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer, Informatica. "With our industry-leading solutions, Informatica and SAP will fuel our customers' data-driven digital transformations."
About Informatica
Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
