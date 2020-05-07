Integration aims to simplify, accelerate and optimize cloud modernization for businesses that use Informatica and SAP solutions - Optimizing connectivity from Informatica to support the customer journey to the cloud and adoption of SAP's data and analytics portfolio, including SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. - Introducing integrated reference architectures between Informatica Data Integration and SAP's data and analytics cloud portfolio, accelerating adoption of the joint solutions. - Expanding the depth and breadth of analytics with SAP's solutions and external data sources delivered via IICS to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.