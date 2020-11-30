Informatica Announces New Governed Data Lake Management Solution for AWS Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a new Governed Data Lake Management Solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowing joint customers to govern, secure and scale a data lake on Amazon S3. Launched today at AWS re:Invent, the new capabilities include intelligent data cataloging, data policy management and enforcement, data protection and privacy controls, and cloud-native data integration to enable customers to scale their cloud-based analytics and digital transformation with trusted data. Today's announcement also includes new Informatica product capabilities for AWS customers to help them manage their data assets in AWS Services such as Amazon Redshift and Amazon Athena at scale with better performance and at lower cost.
Now more than ever, companies are moving their analytics workloads to the cloud and modernizing their applications, with the goal of increasing efficiency, productivity and cost savings. According to IDC, almost 55 percent of an estimated $134.8 billion spent worldwide on infrastructure hardware this year is designated for cloud environments, up from 49.5 percent of the $134.5 billion in spending in 20191. Informatica and AWS are working together to empower organizations to evolve their business by easily scaling their cloud infrastructure. With Informatica's metadata-driven, intelligent cloud data management capabilities, organizations can realize the promise of cloud data warehouses, data lakes and data lakehouses on AWS by automating the delivery of trusted, accurate data that drives faster innovation.
The new Governed Data Lake Management Solution enables customers to:
- Discover and organize data assets across the enterprise, automatically curate and augment the metadata with business context and infer relationships and lineage with Intelligent Data Cataloging.
- Quickly and efficiently build data pipelines without hand-coding and rapidly migrate on-premises data workloads to Amazon S3 data lakes through Cloud-Native Data Integration.
- Define and automatically enforce data management and data privacy policies to ensure delivery of trusted data across the enterprise and in compliance with regulations such as CCPA and GDPR.
- Automatically identify and fix data quality issues, ensuring that data lake consumers have access to clean, trusted data.
As enterprises take a cloud-first, cloud-native approach to realize the transformative power of data, Informatica has made significant enhancements to the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) cloud integration platform which allow users to easily find, integrate, and stage data for state-of-the-art business analytics:
- New IICS Athena Connector: Informatica customers can now interact with datasets in Amazon S3 just like any other database, enabling customers to quickly develop code-free data management for all of their Amazon S3 data through Amazon Athena.
- Pushdown Optimization: Accelerate transformation and enrichment of data within AWS while delivering the best performance, leveraging compute power of AWS; data processed without having to take data out of endpoint.
- Advanced Serverless Cloud Data Integration (CDI) and Cloud Data Integration Elastic (CDI-E): Informatica's Intelligent Cloud Services integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) on AWS now offers fully serverless ETL and ETL data processing, simplifying capacity management while enabling dynamic scaling, resulting in significant cost-savings and cost optimization for customers.
Informatica and AWS are working with more than 100 joint customers including Equinox and Wolters Kluwer. Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services is the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS, supporting the most complex enterprise requirements, processing 15 trillion transactions per month. Customers can acquire Informatica's industry leading Intelligent Cloud Services via the AWS Marketplace, eliminating the need for time-consuming and costly investment in infrastructure. In September, Informatica achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) In Process designation for the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform in collaboration with AWS. With IICS, public sector agencies can dramatically reduce the time required to ingest or integrate data, and quickly connect to secure data sources in hybrid environments.
"To provide high-quality, actionable data to the business quickly, you need to have a complete view of where your critical data resides across different silos, applications and regions," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Vice President, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology, Informatica. "With our longstanding relationship with AWS, we are enabling our customers across industries from public to private sector to derive greater value from their data and ultimately drive better business outcomes."
1 IDC Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, Q2 2020
About Informatica
Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.
The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.
Contact:
Informatica Public Relations