REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced expanded capabilities for its Cloud Data Quality solution, the first and only micro-services based, multi-tenant cloud data quality solution integrated with Intelligent Cloud Services, the industry's leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution, at the Cloud Data Quality Virtual Summit. The updates include profiling intelligence and automation through Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE® engine, as well as enhancements to parsing and deduplication.
The adoption of cloud computing has accelerated rapidly, and data quality is a top concern among organizations moving workloads to the cloud. Improved data quality increases the value of data, speeds up cloud migrations and cloud data warehouse modernization, improves user adoption of SaaS applications and reduces risk and potential business disruptions. Yet according to an IDC survey1, 60% of organizations are challenged by data quality.
Informatica's Cloud Data Quality solution solves those challenges by using a consistent process and methodology, automating and scaling data profiling, empowering self-service and business ownership, enabling centralized rule management across sources in on-premises and multi-cloud hybrid environments, and providing continuous insight into the quality of data.
This democratizes data quality for everyone by empowering users across the enterprise to identify and resolve data quality issues themselves. Involving end users in data quality initiatives can be pivotal to the successful adoption of cloud applications and trust in insights from analytics.
Improving data quality will also enable enterprises to increase cloud data warehouse productivity and value. With Informatica, enterprises can simplify data cleansing, build a high-quality data pipeline, and deliver trusted insights from a cloud data warehouse. Instituting proven methods for validation, cleansing, parsing,standardization and deduplication of data is key to generating market-shaping insights from cloud data warehouses.
Cloud native features and capabilities of the enhanced Cloud Data Quality solution include:
- Intelligent Data Profiling: With intelligence powered by CLAIRE®, automatically assign best practice data quality rules based on cloud application data sources. Profile data to examine its structure and context using out-of-the-box templates. Then, drill down to see details and filter on results, and compare profile runs to identify trends over time.
- Business Rule Definitions: Empower the business to lead data quality initiatives while reducing project cycles and enabling IT to focus on strategic projects.
- Centralized Re-Usable Rules: Consistently apply data quality rules across the enterprise in support of data governance. Reduce cost through re-use of centrally managed data quality rules and streamline the resolution of data quality issues.
- Manage and Monitor: Provide continuous insight by aligning data quality and data governance efforts, and track data quality improvements over time.
Already processing over 100 million data verifications per month in the cloud, Informatica's Cloud Data Quality solution is built on Informatica's rich heritage and strength in on-premises data quality.
Built on a modular, microservices-based, API-driven, AI-powered iPaaS, Informatica Cloud Data Quality allows customers to quickly identify and resolve data quality issues without any additional IT coding or development. Businesses can leverage the industry's most secure and trusted enterprise iPaaS, so they can focus on operational excellence instead of additional infrastructure investments.
Informatica will demonstrate its Cloud Data Quality solution during today's Virtual Summit, starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT with a keynote session followed by on demand sessions and demos. Attendees can register for the event and access the replay here.
Supporting Quote
- "Today's rapidly changing business environment makes cloud-based analytics and modern technology infrastructure mission critical, and data quality is a foundational capability for successful digital transformation initiatives," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP & GM, Data Management at Informatica. "Companies invest in these initiatives with the goal of driving efficiency, productivity and cost savings – but poor data quality can prove a significant barrier to success by degrading the integrity and trust in applications and insights from analytics. With Cloud Data Quality combined with the industry-leading iPaaS, Informatica is empowering enterprises to realize the full potential of their cloud and data warehouse investments by enabling employees to use data effectively."
Tweet this: Informatica's Cloud Data Quality solution with intelligent automation capabilities democratizes data quality for everyone. https://infa.media/pr200505
About Informatica
Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.
____________________________
1 IDC, End-User Survey Results: Deployment and Data Intelligence in 2019, #US45652419, Nov 2019
Contact:
Informatica Public Relations