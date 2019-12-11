New Solutions Enable Enterprises to Discover All Their Data; One-Stop-Shop for Accessing Enterprise Data; and Intelligent, Scalable Data Quality Via iPaaS - AI-driven Catalog of Catalogs enables enterprises to leverage an enterprise data catalog across all data ecosystems and use cases. - New Data Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop for line of business users to identify, request, and access trusted, governed enterprise data. - Industry's first Data Quality Cloud for intelligent, scalable data cleansing with seamless integration to Informatica's industry leading integration cloud.