REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Master Data Management Solutions. Informatica's Master Data Management (MDM) solution received a rating of 4.5 overall from 84 customers, with more than half of respondents giving it five stars as of June 8, 2020, according to the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Master Data Management Solutions report.
Informatica's technologies and solutions have a proven track record in solving customers' complex data challenges by enabling a 360-degree view of the entire enterprise. Informatica has also received Gartner research recognition; it was named a "Leader" for the fourth consecutive time in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM Solutions1 and received the highest scores in Gartner's 2020 Critical Capabilities for MDM Solutions2 report in every use case.
"We are grateful for earning our customers' confidence in providing a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Suresh Menon, SVP and GM, Master Data Management, Informatica. "We believe being recognized by our customers and named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice validates our commitment to continuous innovation in our industry-leading MDM solutions."
Testimonials from Informatica customers include:
- "The basic conceptual model underlying this product is well-suited to our field of healthcare. By starting with patients as the heart of our 'party' model, all other parties (employees, physicians, other entities, etc.) could be added sequentially in short order, each with its own array of attributes and requirements for identity resolution, together creating the 360-degreee view of the person." – Executive Director of Data Services, Healthcare Industry (full review here).
- "MDM and the rest of the Informatica suite of products provide a true platform approach that appear to be capable of handling all the needs of our long-term data strategy. Support and training for the platform have been excellent." – Data Architect, Finance Industry (full review here).
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and service decision makers. To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market.
Informatica provides the industry's only intelligent, hybrid, modular, multi-domain, and end-to-end master data management solution. Powered by the CLAIRE™ engine, its solutions are designed to take away the complexity of accessing, transforming, and unifying any type of data from disparate underlying sources, and delivering it to any business system or user at any latency. More than 2,000 customers around the world—in all types of domains, for projects of all types—use Informatica MDM solutions to solve their most complex data challenges.
About Gartner Peer Insights:
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Required Disclaimers:
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Informatica
Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
