REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the company received the highest scores in Gartner's 2020 Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions report in every use case.1
According to the Gartner report, "Master data management solutions serve a range of use cases. This assessment of their critical capabilities will help data and analytics leaders take a use-case-based approach to weighing solutions' relative strengths."2
Informatica is scored the highest in all six of Gartner's critical capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions use cases:
- MDM of B2C Customer Data
- MDM of B2B Customer Data
- MDM of Buy-Side Product Data
- MDM of Sell-Side Product Data
- Multidomain MDM
- Multivector MDM
The report notes, "This Critical Capabilities report should not be used in isolation, but rather in combination with 'Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions,' by those looking for guidance on the market positions of MDM solution vendors. Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities complement each other in terms of focus."3
Informatica has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management for 4 consecutive times. The 2020 report4 marks the fourth year in a row that Gartner has positioned Informatica furthest right for completeness of vision and the second year in a row positioned highest on the ability to execute axes. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available at https://www.informatica.com/magic-quadrant-MDM.html. Additionally, Informatica is recognized as a Leader in all five Gartner Magic Quadrant reports in which the company is evaluated5.
Supporting Quote:
- "Business success requires a 360-degree view of the entire enterprise and Informatica supports organizations in navigating the complex nature of master data to drive business-critical operational efficiencies," said Suresh Menon, senior vice president and general manager, Master Data Management, Informatica. "We believe the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions report, validates Informatica's ability to support all the use cases customers require to drive better business outcomes."
