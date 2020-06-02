REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today introduced new intelligence and automation capabilities to the industry's first Cloud Native Data Management solution. Powered by Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE™ engine, these capabilities will enable organizations to see even faster return on investment from cloud data warehouse, data lake and lakehouse investments.
Informatica will showcase the Cloud Native Data Management solution at its Intelligent Data Summit for Cloud Data Warehouses, Data Lakes & Lakehouses, the second event in its free, virtual CLAIREview series. The event will kick off with a keynote at 10:00 a.m. PDT with Jitesh Ghai, Senior Vice President, Data Management, Informatica; Mark Beyer, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner; Rahul Pathak, General Manager of Analytics, AWS; Sumeet Agrawal, Senior Director, Product Management, Informatica; James Newsom Jr., Managing Director of Data Services, Home Point Financial; and Christopher Eldredge, Senior Director of Business Intelligence, Paycor.
"It's more critical than ever to deliver rapid business impact from digital transformation initiatives," said Ghai. "But companies often struggle to see ROI from their cloud data warehouse and data lake investments. Informatica Cloud Native Data Management provides the foundation critical to successfully delivering on businesses' top priority transformations, while solving common challenges with automation and intelligence to shorten the time to value from cloud data warehouse and data lake investments."
Most organizations point to a lack of sufficient data integration, data quality, and metadata management as the chief barriers to succeeding with their cloud data warehouses and data lakes. According to Ghai, there are three common reasons organizations fail to maximize value from cloud analytics.
"Using hand coding to address data integration, data quality, and metadata management issues is one of the biggest reasons we see organizations struggle," said Ghai. "This approach is costly and time-intensive, hampering the enterprise's ability to innovate swiftly and putting the project's long-term success at risk. We also see organizations depending on disjointed point products to achieve end-to-end data management, which can lead to inconsistent data governance and quality, and relying on limited solutions from cloud vendors that only offer basic data integration or ingestion, which doesn't suffice. It's critical that modern enterprises pursue end-to-end cloud-native data management – including the three pillars of data: metadata management, data integration, and data quality – that supports a multi-cloud strategy and deployment model by design."
Informatica Cloud Native Data Management is the industry's only enterprise-class, end-to-end data management solution for lakehouses – as well as data warehouses and data lakes.
Built on the industry leading Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), the most advanced enterprise iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), the Informatica Cloud Native Data Management solution combines best-of-breed data integration, data quality, and metadata management.
The cloud-native solution is completely automated and has advanced metadata-driven AI capabilities. It addresses the many complex data management challenges facing businesses today.
New intelligence and automation capabilities of Informatica Cloud Native Data Management unveiled at today's Intelligent Data Summit for Cloud Data Warehouses, Data Lakes & Lakehouses will enable organizations to:
- Automate cloud mass ingestion for files, databases (including change data capture), and streaming with intelligent schema drift functionality.
- Reuse existing workloads in the cloud with minimal disruption, together with enterprise data cataloging, to provide detailed lineage and impact analysis and prioritize datasets and workloads for migration through a comprehensive understanding of the data landscape.
- Ensure trustworthy data in cloud data warehouse and data lake solutions through cloud data quality and metadata management together with cloud data integration and cloud application integration on a modern, microservices-based, cloud-native platform with serverless computing.
- Automate end-to-end data management with AI/machine learning to build and tune data integration jobs and detect anomalies.
- Operationalize data pipelines and machine learning in the cloud with DataOps and MLOps for continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD).
- Save costs and improve performance of running data management workloads using intelligent pushdown processing to cloud data warehouses and Spark with a serverless run time engine.
CLAIREview
CLAIREview is a virtual experience connecting AI-powered data management experts, innovators and thought leaders. The series features five virtual summits and more than 50 sessions throughout the summer, including today's Intelligent Data Summit for Cloud Data Warehouses, Data Lakes & Lakehouses.
In addition to the live keynote, today's event will also feature on-demand technical demos and sessions with customers including Paycor and Kroger, and partners including Databricks, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, that attendees can watch at their own pace.
Upcoming events will address intelligent and automated data management strategies for data governance and privacy, as well as Business 360 and master data management. The series will also offer the opportunity to connect live with industry leaders and product experts. Register here.
