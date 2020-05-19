NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, Inc. (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, today announced enhancements to its Omni-HealthData solution and the addition of new data visualizations and interactive dashboards to its COVID-19 Resource Center to help healthcare organizations in the worldwide effort to fight the coronavirus.
"As a leader in data and analytics solutions for healthcare, we have a responsibility to help organizations use data-driven insights in their critical efforts to battle COVID-19," said Bill Kotraba, vice president, healthcare and strategic solutions, Information Builders. "To be effective in their research, they need to visualize the COVID-19 data from inside their organization as well as clinical and demographic information from outside sources. Armed with these insights, they can track the impact of the virus globally, and identify and proactively support higher-risk patients locally."
Updated reference data code sets in Omni-HealthData, IBI's comprehensive information management solution for healthcare, ensures that healthcare partners can analyze and share accurate and standardized data sets, a critical part of the COVID-19 response. COVID-19 reference data enhancements include new ICD-10 updates as well as pre-release LOINC codes.
IBI COVID-19 Resource Center
The company's COVID-19 Resource Center focuses on leveraging IBI data and analytics software to gain greater insight about the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare resources include:
- Omni-HealthData Live Dashboard helps healthcare organizations analyze readmissions and discharges by location, period, specific health issues, and additional patient details. In this interactive scenario, we demonstrate how to draw insights from active case data combined with other clinical and social determinants of health (SDoH) data to help healthcare organizations identify and proactively support higher-risk patients
- Social Vulnerability Video offers a snapshot on tracking social determinants of vulnerability, providing detailed map views that are useful in identifying at-risk patients and community response
- Leveraging SDoH to Identify At-Risk Populations Video showcases relevant data visualizations on the global impact of coronavirus. The video also shows how a healthcare provider uses Omni-HealthData to identify high-risk patients and tie them to community outreach
- COVID-19 Predictive Dashboard uses a predictive model that combines data from two neural networks: one trained on unresolved cases and another trained on daily percentage increases of unresolved cases. We add the hospital bed capacity data for each country, enriching the model and refreshing the data and corresponding prediction nightly. To get the entire picture of how cases are trending worldwide, we also present a Trellis chart
- COVID-19 Global Dashboard visualizes publicly available data to understand patterns, find insights, and track the impact of the virus globally
Information Builders is also participating in the Situational Awareness for Novel Epidemic Response Implementation Guide (SANER-IG) project, based on new requirements for healthcare providers to report situational awareness data to regional and state public health entities. ISANER-IG is developing a standard digital protocol that leverages Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards for providers and public health entities to report accurate case rates, trends, bed availability, and resources including staff, ventilators, medications, and supplies to local, regional, and state public health entities.
IBI is also leveraging the SANER-IG project to quickly onboard COVID-19 situational awareness data into the Omni-HealthData platform to help providers and public health organizations to perform extensive data analysis with advanced geospatial and social determinants of health data. This will allow public health officials to leverage the aggregated information for resource prioritization.
More information and guidance on coding practices for COVID-19 is available on these sites:
CDC website for COVID-19 coding guidelines
AMA website for guidance on updating CPT codesets and appropriate COVID-19 coding guidelines
CMS website for COVID-19 for HCPCS coding guidelines
LOINC website
Public Health Information Network Vocabulary Access and Distribution System
