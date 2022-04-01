NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Information Services Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Type (news syndicates and libraries & archives)
- Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Information Services Market is expected to increase by USD 50.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The information services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:
AGS Corp. - The company offers consulting services and designs, develops information services for enterprises.
Bloomberg LP - The company offers Bloomberg professional services.
FeedSyndicate LLC - The company offers real-time news, dynamic news, and content solutions for enterprises.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Regional Market Outlook
The information services market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The competitive pricing and strong infrastructure will drive the information services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The news syndicates segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market for news syndicates is growing due to the increasing need for organizations to make better decisions.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Information Services Market Driver:
- Use of information services for risk management:
Information services help organizations mitigate and effectively handle risks by providing updated data points about the market, competitor strategies, technology adoption, and others. Information tools can help organizations manage as well as reduce their business risks. Organizations facing business risks are adopting information services to manage external and internal factors, driving the information services market growth.
- Digital English Language Learning Market Trend:
- Emergence of AI in information management:
Enterprises are integrating AI to develop and exploit data from information services. This reduces the overall ROI of enterprises and increases their costs. Thus, enterprises are opting for information services integrated with AI. Other advantages of AI include applying structure to unstructured data, streamlining information, enhancing information security, and improving data quality.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Production Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Information Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 50.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.69
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- News syndicates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Libraries and archives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGS Corp.
- Bloomberg LP
- FeedSyndicate LLC
- ProQuest LLC
- RELX Plc
- Research Solutions Inc.
- S&P Global Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- United Press International Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/information-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-50-34-billion--technavio-301514942.html
SOURCE Technavio