In the current competitive environment, businesses need to continuously evolve to sustain and succeed. Information technology solutions such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, content delivery networks, and others have become a key component of the business and these technologies help businesses in creating unique products and services which are more relevant to their field.
Artificial intelligence is currently being used to analyse data in several fields such as education, retail, life sciences, healthcare, and others. AI is not only being used to analyse data but also to synthesize new data, such as new visual content. Also, significant development of quantum algorithms has further improved the computational performance of AI.
Effective implementation of AI helps companies in understanding their customers with a new depth of granularity. As companies increase the digitization of their operations, more solutions can be a development which can improve the holistic experiences of the customers.
Over the last year, there has also been a significant improvement in the field of additive manufacturing. Many industry experts believe this technology to evolve from the prototype phase to full-scale implementation especially in the automotive industry. Usage of 3D printing helps automotive companies to innovate faster, create new markets, produce new parts and reinvent their existing supply chains.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Content Delivery Networks: Global Markets
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary
- Technology Background/History of CDNs
- Overview of CDN Architecture
- Benefits of CDNs
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Breakdown by Solution
- Introduction
- Media Delivery
- Web Performance Optimization
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Data Security and Cloud Storage
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Service Provider Type
- Introduction
- Peer-to-Peer CDN
- Cloud CDN
- Traditional CDN
- Others
Chapter 3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Global Markets to 2023
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Key Assumptions
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Regional Breakdown
- Summary
- Market Definition
- Evolution of Cloud Computing
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Market Breakdown by Service Type
- Introduction
- IaaS Architecture
- Capabilities of IaaS Cloud Service Model
- Managed Hosting
- Storage as a Service (SaaS)
- Compute as a Service (CaaS)
- Network as a Service
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup
- Content Delivery Service
- High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Product and Service Comparison
Chapter 4 Global Market for Quantum Cryptography
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Deployment Protocol
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Algorithm Type
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Component
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Application
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by End-User Vertical
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
Chapter 5 3D Printed Medical Devices
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary
- Definition
- Market and Technology Background
- History of Medical Devices
- Current Trends in the Medical Devices Market
- Current Trends in the 3D Printing Market
- Technology Background
- Traditional Hip Implant Devices
- Traditional Knee Implant Devices
- Traditional Dental Implant Devices
- Traditional Orthopedic Devices
- Traditional Prosthetic Devices
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances
- Global Market for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments
- Global Market for 3D Printed Implants by Type
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Medical Devices Markets
- Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Global Market for 3D Printing of Medical Devices
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments
- Global Market for 3D Printed Implants
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market
- Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
- Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism
- Development of Newer Techniques in Implantology
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments Market
- Implantable Drug-Delivery Devices
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Devices Market
- Exo-Prosthetic Limbs
- Orthotics
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Implants Market
- Aging Populations
Chapter 6 Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Key Assumptions
- Intended Audiences
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Summary
- Technology Background and Market Trends
- What is Cloud?
- Cloud Computing Technology
- Advantages of the Cloud Computing Technologies
- Evolution of Cloud Computing
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Cloud Computing Deployment Models
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Chapter 7 Analytics Markets: A Global Outlook
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope and Format
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- Advanced Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Cognitive Computing
- Market for Advanced Analytics by Solution
- Introduction
- Advanced Analytics Software Tools
- Integrated Hardware Appliances
- Advanced Analytics Services
