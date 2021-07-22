MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, and the UW-Whitewater Cybersecurity Center for Business (CCB) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) training to businesses and professionals. The CCB is a comprehensive center for cybersecurity training and education within the UW-Whitewater's College of Business and Economics.
Established by the U.S. Department of Defense, the CMMC Model assesses and enhances the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). It serves to validate the appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes needed to support basic cyber hygiene and protect controlled unclassified information on the Department's industry partners' networks.
"To protect the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, America's businesses must be ready to take on the challenge of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)," said Dr. Jim Henderson, Interim Chancellor, University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. "Our partnership with Infosec creates a trusted source of both cybersecurity knowledge and advancement. The CCB and UW-Whitewater are proud to be the first CMMC-AB certified Licensed Training Provider associated with an institute of higher learning."
Earlier this year, Infosec was one of the first organizations to receive both CMMC-AB Licensed Partner Publisher and a Licensed Training Provider status from the CMMC-AB. This builds on the company's 16-year track record of helping thousands of federal employees, contractors and suppliers sharpen their cybersecurity skills, get certified and secure sensitive information and systems.
"Headlines from the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange attacks reinforce the need for all businesses in the Defense Industrial Base supply chain to do their part to protect controlled unclassified information, said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "We're proud to partner with another Wisconsin-based Licensed Training Provider to equip even more local cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge needed to assess their organizations against defined controls within the CMMC."
Following approval from the CMMC-AB later this fall, the CCB and Infosec will offer two new CMMC boot camps at its UW-Whitewater campus: Certified Professional Boot Camp and Certified Assessor Level 1 Boot Camp.
"The Cybersecurity Center for Business and UW-Whitewater are excited to partner with Infosec to provide a new tier of professionals to America's cybersecurity workforce," said Brian S. Dennis, CCB Director. "This partnership will further solidify Wisconsin as a leader in developing cybersecurity talent."
To explore CMMC boot camp information and enrollment dates, visit the UW-Whitewater CCB and Infosec website.
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
The Cybersecurity Center for Business (CCB) at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is the comprehensive center for cybersecurity training and education. The CCB offers workforce development opportunities, defense supply chain training, opportunities for cybersecurity certifications and access to a state-of-the-art cybersecurity defense range. The CCB intends to serve the nation as a center of excellence for cybersecurity education for all. The CCB recognizes that access to cybersecurity professionals, training and development can enhance an organization's ability to deal with the five key aspects of cybersecurity: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. To create a robust economy rooted in the expanding cybersecurity marketplace the CCB will partner with regional economic development partnerships to offer training and development. In addition, the CCB will work with workforce development partners to encourage entry and innovation by underrepresented populations to enter the cybersecurity workforce.
