MADISON, Wis., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced the appointment of Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire, and Neil Etheridge, COO of LitLingo, to the company's Board of Directors. Infosec's Board of Directors will work closely with the Infosec leadership team to drive profitable growth, execute business strategy and most importantly, deliver the most value to customers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Neil to the Infosec Board of Directors as we take this next step on the company's growth trajectory. Their expertise and experience in the software industry will help guide strategy and accelerate growth," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "Joining at a time of exponential growth, they will be invaluable as we work toward our mission of equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime."
Infosec's board members include:
- Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire, has led the company's strategic direction since its founding in 2009. Under his direction, the Singlewire team grew from a handful of people to over 100 employees, serving more than 7,000 customers. Paul is a seasoned technology industry executive who previously was senior vice president and executive committee member at CDW, a leading provider of technology products and services for business, government and education. Before CDW, Paul was CEO of Madison-based Berbee Information Networks Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CDW Corporation, acquired by CDW in October 2006. Paul currently serves on the board of directors for Fiduciary Management Inc., American Family Insurance Company, and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
- Neil Etheridge, a 20-year technology industry veteran, focused on bringing cloud computing and AI solutions to address the legal, compliance and culture challenges businesses face around the world. As LitLingo's COO, Neil leads the company's go-to-market functions including sales, marketing and customer success. LitLingo builds and deploys machine-learned models involving industry-specific litigation risk, fraud/waste/abuse risk, employment risk, product liability risk, IP risk, customer service optimization and culture analysis and insight. Prior to LitLingo, Neil was CMO for DISCO, a leading legal technology provider, and helped them grow from a series A startup to its most recent valuation of $785M.
- Jack Koziol, Infosec's CEO and founder, will serve as Chairman of the Board. A pioneer in cybersecurity training and education, Jack founded Infosec in 2004 with the goal of making cybercrime less profitable through education — and frustrating cybercriminals ever since. Before building Infosec from the ground up, Jack worked in the private sector, developing vulnerability and exploitation experience and training members of the U.S. intelligence community, military and law enforcement.
In 2020, Infosec's software segment of business reported an 87% increase in annual recurring revenue and a 102% net revenue retention rate. Additionally, the company achieved a Net Promoter Score of 54 — considered excellent by global NPS standards. In 2021, the company received many awards for its online training platforms, Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ, and announced several strategic industry alliances with organizations like Microsoft and Coursera.
"I am honored to be joining the board at Infosec. As a current customer, I understand the value and importance their products bring to an organization's security strategy. I look forward to working with the leadership team as they scale the business in the future," said Paul Shain, CEO of Singlewire.
"With cybercrime on the rise, cybersecurity is more important than ever. I am excited to join the Infosec board and look forward to helping the company build on its impressive position in the market," said Neil Etheridge, COO of LitLingo.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
