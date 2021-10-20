MADISON, Wis., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it has partnered with CJHNetwork to upskill and reskill workers impacted by COVID-19. CyberQuest is filling Ireland's growing cybersecurity skills gap. Founded by IT@Cork Skillnet, CyberQuest was established in November 2020 to help individuals impacted by the pandemic find a career path in cybersecurity.
The partnership comes as Irish unemployment rates are at record highs due to the impact of COVID-19, which coincides with millions of open cybersecurity roles worldwide. Leveraging cyber education resources from the award-winning Infosec Skills platform, CyberQuest offers free training for six in-demand cyber roles across three competency levels: foundation, intermediate and advanced. The program also includes coaching, mentoring and interview preparation to guide Ireland's recent graduates and unemployed workers into the cyber career of their choice.
Since its launch, over 400 trainees have entered the CyberQuest program, with over 60 graduates placed in cyber roles with HP Enterprises, PFH, Arkphire, Bank of Ireland and other leading employers.
"CJHNetwork and Infosec are on a shared mission to upskill and reskill candidates for the millions of open cyber roles worldwide," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "The cybersecurity industry is exploding, and with this growth comes ample opportunities for candidates to increase their earning potential while doing important, fulfilling work. We're proud to bring role-based, hands-on cyber training to the CyberQuest program."
Infosec's technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 learning resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, labs, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise. As part of their reskilling program, CyberQuest selects content from the Infosec Skills library aligned to Ireland's most in-demand cyber roles in addition to guidance from the NICE Framework, an international resource that provides a set of building blocks for describing the tasks, knowledge and skills needed to perform cybersecurity work.
"I would recommend this program to anyone looking to begin a career in cybersecurity, looking for a career change or just to help you protect yourself, your loved ones and your devices in this increasingly and ever-expanding digital world," said one CyberQuest trainee about their experience.
