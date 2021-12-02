MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced the appointment of Monty Schmidt as the company's first chief technology officer (CTO). In this role, Monty will oversee Infosec's software engineering and product organization to accelerate platform innovation, execute Infosec's go-to-market strategy and deliver customer value.
Monty brings over 25 years of experience leading high-growth software organizations spanning the education, media, healthcare and financial technology industries. Monty joins the organization as a proven technology entrepreneur, founding and growing Madison-based Sonic Foundry, a media software company. Over his 20 years at the organization, Monty led its products, people and business, transforming Sonic Foundry into a billion-dollar media company in the original business model and, later, reinventing the organization into the software company it is today.
Most recently, Monty served as the CTO for Welbi, a healthcare software platform, leading the organization's product development and deployment strategy to drive growth for the company. Throughout Monty's career, he has been an active contributor to Madison's entrepreneur and technology community by mentoring start-ups and serving as an investor and board member for companies such as Gener8tor and TechStars.
"We are excited to welcome Monty to the Infosec team as we take this next step on the company's growth trajectory," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "Joining at a time of exponential growth, Monty will be integral as we develop best-in-class software platforms and user experiences for clients. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we work toward our mission of equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime."
"I am thrilled to bring my experience to Infosec as we continue to grow. Infosec is uniquely positioned to redefine how cyber education is delivered and created. I look forward to working closely with our product and software teams to better serve our clients, partners and learners, and deliver on the company's mission," said Monty Schmidt, CTO at Infosec.
Infosec is the only security education provider with role-appropriate training for the entire workforce. Year-to-date, the company has received many awards for its online training platforms, Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ, and announced several strategic industry alliances with organizations like Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies and Coursera.
